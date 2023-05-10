China’s tit-for-tat expulsion of Canadian diplomat in Shanghai further sours bilateral ties – ABC News

Daily fresh information for you! Happy reading ABC Chinese “Headline” from Monday to Friday! Today is Wednesday, May 10th.

Today’s news feed:

China’s first single woman’s egg freezing case: Xu Zaozao files final appeal for reproductive rights

Xu Zaozao is taking Beijing Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital to court, saying the hospital rejected her request to freeze her eggs on the grounds that she is unmarried. (Reuters: Florence Lo)

Xu Zaozao, a 35-year-old freelance writer, is making a final appeal to the Beijing No. 3 Intermediate People’s Court, hoping to sue the Beijing Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital that refused to freeze her eggs because she was single.believes the hospital violated her rights。

Xu ZaozaoFiled a complaint against Beijing Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital Affiliated to Capital Medical University in 2019this is the Chinese women’s struggle for reproductive rightslandmarkcase.

Ms. Xu Zaozao’s appeal is inAuthorities soften on assisted reproductive technology for unmarried womenproposed on the occasion.China is currently struggling withThe problem of declining birth ratesLast year, China‘s population declined for the first time in 60 years.

Ms Xu Zaozao told reporters outside a Beijing courthouse after the court hearing: “People have been paying attention to this case,This is very important for single women。”

“I think it gives people some hope, so I want to keep going.”

Xu Zaozao’s case was lost last year by another Beijing court, which ruled that the hospital’s decision did not violate the woman’s rights.

Now she’s concerned about her casecautiously optimistic。

Her lawyer said that due to the amount of material submitted to the court,verdict will not be announced immediately。

Ms. Xu Zaozao said: “If I get the sentence I want, I will act immediately.”

She said she will freeze her eggs at a hospital.

becauseChinese regulations state that women must be married to receive assisted reproductive services, such as in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing techniques. It is difficult for unmarried women to obtain assistance in this regard.

However, due to concerns about a rapidly aging population,CPPCC members suggested in March that single women be allowed to receive such treatments。

Ms. Xu Zaozao wants to keep her eggs so that she can choose to have children later.

In 2018, Ms. Xu Zaozao, then 30 years old, went to Beijing Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital to inquire about egg freezing.

However, after an initial examination, she was toldEggs cannot be frozen without a marriage certificate。

According to the judgment she received last year,Hospital considers egg freezing poses certain health risks。

Regulations say egg freezing servicesOffered only to women who are unable to conceive naturallyand not available to healthy patients.

However, the rules also say that delaying pregnancy can pose risks to the mother during pregnancy and can lead to “psychological and social problems” if there is a large age gap between parent and child.

After the court hearing on Tuesday (May 9), Ms. Xu Zaozao told reporters,The hospital’s refusal constituted a violation of her bodily autonomy, and she chose to continue the strugglebecause this matter is very important to single women.

private clinics in some placesincluding Sichuan and Jilin provinces in the southwest,IVF treatment has begun for single women。

China’s tit-for-tat expulsion of Canadian diplomat in Shanghai Bilateral relations further sour

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly (left) said the Canadian government’s decision to declare Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei (right) persona non grata meant he was given a deadline to leave the country. (Source: YouTube)

China retaliated after Canada expelled a Chinese diplomat based in Toronto,Expulsion of a Canadian diplomat in Shanghai.in people toChinese Influence in CanadaThe concern comes amid further escalation of tensions between the two countries.

Canada expels Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei on Monday (May 9) local timeprevious intelligence pointed out that Zhao WeiConspired to intimidate Hong Kong relatives of Canadian MP Michael Chong.Zhuang Wenhao ZengCriticism of Beijing’s human rights recordincluding China‘s treatment ofUyghur Muslim Minorityway of doing.

The intelligence report was published by Canada on May 1Globe and MailAccording to the report, the article stated that China was seeking information about Zhuang Wenhao and his family, possibly for “Kill chickens to scare monkeys”to prevent others from taking a stand against the Chinese government.

China‘s foreign ministry accused Canada of “unreasonable provocation”.

In response to Canada’s “unreasonable actions,” China‘s foreign ministry said in a statement that China informedJennifer Lynn Lalonde, Consul at the Canadian Consulate in Shanghai, to leave China by May 13, calling her “persona non grata”。

China‘s foreign ministry added that China reserves the right to respond further.

“In response to Canada’s unreasonable actions, China has decided to take reciprocal countermeasures,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular news briefing.

“This is China‘s move to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, which is completely legitimate and necessary.”

“We know there will be retaliation, but we will not be intimidated,” Trudeau said. (Reuters: Blair Gable, file)

canadian prime minister justinTrudeau(Justin Trudeau) said on Tuesday,Canada won’t be deterred by Chinese retaliation。

“We know there will be retaliation, but we will not be deterred, and we will continue to do whatever is necessary to keep Canadians safe from foreign interference,” Prime Minister Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa.

Years of bitter relations between the two countries have been compounded by allegations of Chinese meddling

Executives of Huawei Technologies since 2018Meng Wanzhou detained,as well asBeijing then arrests two Canadians on espionage chargessince,Diplomatic relations between Canada and China have been under high tension. All three have been released in 2021.

last year,Beijing lifts three-year import ban on canola, Canada’s biggest crop. China is also a major importer of Canadian potash and wheat.

At the G20 Summit in Bali in November last year, a video released by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) showed that the participating Chinese PresidentXi Jinping questioned Trudeau’s Canadian government’s disclosure to journalists of the conversation between the two leaders on the opening day of the G20 summit，accused the move of being “inappropriate”。

YouTube A one-minute conversation between Xi Jinping and Trudeau

already2021，Canadian Security Intelligence Service(Canadian Security Intelligence Service, CSIS) wrote a report onChinese Influence in Canadareports, includingPotential threats to Conservative MP Chong Man Ho and familyContent.

Details of the CSIS report came to light last week on May 1, when The Globe and Mail reported,China seeks information on Mr Zhuang Wenhao and his familypossibly to “kill chickens and monkeys” and deter others from taking a stand against the Chinese government.

The Globe and Mail quoted an unnamed national security source as saying,Mr. Zhao Wei participated in the work of collecting information about Mr. Zhuang Wenhao. Mr Chong Wenhao brought a successful motion in 2021 to declare China‘s treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority genocide.

Mr. Zhuang Wenhao said that he found out from a newspaper report thatHis family in Hong Kong under potential threat, feeling “deeply disappointed” and criticizing Prime Minister Trudeau’s government for not taking action. Since the publication of the Globe and Mail report,Mr. Zhuang Wenhao has repeatedly called for the expulsion of Mr. Zhao Wei。

“The government should not have taken two years to make this decision,” Mr Chong said.

Mr Trudeau said he learned of the intelligence’s existence from media reports andblamed the spy agency for not passing the report on to him at the time。

Trudeau has previously stated,China tries unsuccessfully to interfere in Canada’s 2019 and 2021 elections. Trudeau has appointed an independent investigator to look into the matter.

US ‘strongly encourages’ WHO to invite Taiwan to attend WHA as observer

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. hopes the WHO will invite Taiwan to attend the meeting as an observer. (AP: Kay Nietfeld)

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken said,The United States “strongly encourages” (strongly encourage)Invited by the World Health Organization (WHO)Taiwan participated in the 76th World Health Assembly (WHA) held in Geneva, Switzerland from May 21 to 30 as an observer。

“Inviting Taiwan as an observer demonstrates the World Health Organization’s inclusivity in international health cooperation and its commitment to Health for All,” Secretary of State Blinken said in a statement.

He added,The United States supports Taiwan’s participation in the meeting, which is in line with the “one China” policy of the United States。

In response to media inquiries earlier, the WHO said,Whether Taiwan can participate in the World Health Assembly as an observer can only be decided by the 194 member states。

The World Health Assembly is the highest authority of WHO and meets once a yearto determine the policy direction of WHO.From 2009 to 2016, Taiwan was invited to participate in the World Health Assembly as an observer for eight consecutive years. Later, due to China’s suppression, Taiwan has not been invited to participate in six consecutive years since 2017。

Per yearThe question of whether Taiwan can participate in the World Health Assemblywill cause a diplomatic storm。

On April 26, Taiwan’s Minister of Health and Welfare Xue Ruiyuan said,still working hardonce realized, he will personally lead a delegation to go there.

Australia’s electricity bill subsidy: How much can you get?

Eligible people receive different electricity bill subsidy in different states and territories. (ABC News: Natasha Johnson)

According to the 2023-24 fiscal year budget announced by the Australian government last night,Pensioners, welfare recipients, veterans, concession card holders and people on government payments will get up to $500 off their energy bills。

The government is trying to balance electricity price increases this year and 2024,Small businesses will also get up to $650subsidy.

The $1.5 billion package will bring about5.5 million families benefitedof which families in Western Australia, the Northern Territory and the Capital Territory can receive subsidies of up to A$350.

Rebates of up to $500 are available in other states, which face larger electricity price increases.

Below are the credits that may be available to eligible households and small business businesses in each state and territory.

Remember, the key word here is “eligible,” which means not every home or small business will receive this subsidy.

states and territories family small business Capital Territory AUD 175 AUD 325 new state 500 Australian dollars AUD 650 Northern Territory AUD 350 AUD 650 Queensland 500 Australian dollars AUD 650 South Australia 500 Australian dollars AUD 650 Tasmania AUD 250 AUD 650 Victoria AUD 250 + AUD 250 existing electricity savings incentive AUD 325 Western Australia AUD 350 AUD 650

Key highlights of the 2023-24 Australian Federal Budget

Finance Minister Katy Gallagher (left) and Treasurer Jim Chalmers walk under the budget tree to deliver their second budget. (ABC News: Matt Roberts)

The highly anticipated Australian Federal Budget for the 2023-24 financial year was finally unveiled last night. As one expert put it,This Budget has ‘all the focus’ on bailout plan。

cost of living pressureIt is the top priority facing the Australian people under the current high inflation. For this reason, the Budget proposes:

$3.5 billion in Medicare bulk billing over five years, cheaper and easier for 11.6 million Australians

$3.5 billion in Medicare bulk billing over five years, cheaper and easier for 11.6 million Australians $2.7 billion over five years to increase rental assistance payments by 15 per cent and more than one million households will receive additional support.

$2.7 billion over five years to increase rental assistance payments by 15 per cent and more than one million households will receive additional support. Single parents get $380 more monthly payments

Single parents get $380 more monthly payments Construction of 1 million new homes to begin in 2024 Permanent residents will be eligible for housing guarantees

Watch Duration: 1 minute 7 seconds 1 m 7 s The federal government will spend $14.6 billion in cost of living relief measures.

As far as immigrant communities are concernedimmigration policyaccording to this budget,From July 1There will also be a number of breaking changes:

The permanent immigration quota was restored to 190,000, a reduction of 5,000 places from the 195,000 announced last year, and 70% of the 137,100 places will be allocated to skilled immigrants

The permanent immigration quota was restored to 190,000, a reduction of 5,000 places from the 195,000 announced last year, and 70% of the 137,100 places will be allocated to skilled immigrants Up to 40% increase in visa application fees

Up to 40% increase in visa application fees The working time limit for international students will be resumed, no more than 48 hours per two weeks

The working time limit for international students will be resumed, no more than 48 hours per two weeks Some graduates will receive an additional two-year work visa, four years for undergraduate graduates (previously two years), five years for master’s graduates (previously three years), and six years for doctoral graduates (previously four years).

Some graduates will receive an additional two-year work visa, four years for undergraduate graduates (previously two years), five years for master’s graduates (previously three years), and six years for doctoral graduates (previously four years). The income threshold for employer-sponsored temporary skilled migration has increased from the current $53,900 to $70,000

The income threshold for employer-sponsored temporary skilled migration has increased from the current $53,900 to $70,000 Offer all skilled temporary workers the opportunity to apply for permanent residency by the end of the year

this year isAUKUS nuclear submarine purchase planyear of initiation,Defense spending and foreign aidThe information is also very interesting:

4.5 billion Australian dollars will be allocated within 10 years from 2023-24 as the initial investment in the purchase of nuclear submarines and their maintenance and operation, and funds will be allocated to various relevant government departments to provide a full range of talent and technical support for this huge plan

4.5 billion Australian dollars will be allocated within 10 years from 2023-24 as the initial investment in the purchase of nuclear submarines and their maintenance and operation, and funds will be allocated to various relevant government departments to provide a full range of talent and technical support for this huge plan $189.6 million over two years starting in 2022-23 to provide additional aid to Ukraine

The announcement of the budget by the government does not mean that everything is done. The opposition Coalition Party has to make a budget response (budget reply), and the budget still needs to be passed by Congress before it can be finally implemented as a budget.

For more details about the budget, please click hereABC Chinese NetworkRead and watch.

Official figures confirm Australia is entering ‘consumption recession’

Statistics show that Australian consumption is falling. (AAP: Ellen Smith)

Australians are buying significantly less in brick-and-mortar and department stores, according to the latest figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

According to statistics from the Bureau of Statistics,Retail sales in the first quarter of 2023 fell by 0.6%.This is another decline after a 0.3% decline in the fourth quarter of 2022。

Australian Bureau of Statistics head of retail statistics Ben Dorber said as rising cost of living pressures continued to weigh on household spending,Retail sales fall for second straight quarter。

“Outside of the COVID-19 period, this is the biggest fall in retail sales since the third quarter of 2009,” Mr Dauber said.

Earlier this year, Deloitte Access Economics warned that a “consumer recession” was looming in Australia as mortgage rates rose, rental prices rose and other living costs continued to soar.

National Australia Bank (NAB) said:The consumer recession has arrived。

“It has indeed emerged,” said NAB’s chief economist.

A technical recession is when the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)Negative growth for two consecutive quarters. Gross domestic product, on the other hand, is made up of consumer spending, business investment, government spending, and the difference between export earnings and import earnings. A consumer recession is considered to be a contraction in the portion of consumer spending.

A consumer recession is an important factor in gauging the economy because increases in consumer spending make up the vast majority of economic growth.

thereforeAustralia has entered a technical consumer recession with two consecutive quarters of decline in retail sales。

Going back to the office: Why Australia is lagging behind the rest of the world

Watch Duration: 6 minutes 5 seconds 6 m Australia’s big capital cities have frequently been rated among the world‘s most liveable but the last few years have seen them miss out and that’s left many asking why they’ve lost their appeal.

World-renowned urban experts warn that,Australia risks ‘sleepwalking into a cycle of long-term productivity loss’ unless more people return to offices。

Professor Greg Clark, who has advised more than 300 cities in 40 countries, told the ABC’s “News Breakfast” program on returning to the office post-COVID-19. ,Both Australia and the US lag behind。

Prof Clark has been tracking 150 cities since the start of the pandemic and found that across much of Southeast Asia, India, the Middle East, Africa and Central and South America, more people are now working in offices than before the pandemic.

“The Australian economy is gradually becoming a more innovative economy, but to be an innovative economy, people need to collaborate with their colleagues in the workplace,” Professor Clarke said.

In Australia,Brisbane workers are returning to the office more often than Sydney and Melbourne。

The latest survey by the Victorian Chamber of Commerce has found a “hybrid” work style of working from the office and at home remains popular with staff.

AlthoughThe number of employees working in Melbourne CBD 3-4 days a week has increased to 46% in March 2023, but the number of employees working in the company five days a week has dropped from 19% in November last year to 8% in March this year。

Professor Clark said that while manyU.S.people still work remotely, mainly because theyPossess good communication technology and more mobility，But Australia’s relatively poor transport infrastructure has pushed up remote work rates。

Professor Clark said,Solutions include building better public transit, but also developing more and better housing closer to the city center。

Over the past 20 years, productivity in Australia has been in decline, largely due to a decline in business dynamism and a slowdown in innovation.

But not all experts agree that the solution is to bring workers back into the office environment.

Rather than sleepwalking into low productivity, Australia is at risk of “sleepwalking back to the office”, argues Dr Agustin Chevez of the Center for the New Workforce at Swinburne University of Technology .

he thinks,Changing the way you work from time to time is critical to creative thinking and innovationGone are the days when the Office was invented when there were no other options for sharing ideas quickly.

Forrest Gump reappears?Four Australian men travel across the US for charity

Watch Duration: 6 minutes 26 seconds 6 m Four mates from Australia have run from the southern tip of Florida to the Canadian border to raise money for cancer.

Four Australian men accomplished a feat in 79 days,Ran from Florida at the southern tip of the United States to the Canadian border, with a total journey of more than 3,300 kilometers。

The quartet was originally planned to be inRun 80 marathons in 80 daysbut the team decidedto be done a day earlierThe distance of a two-way marathon every day.

“usOnly got a 90-day US visaso even if we wanted to, we couldn’t,” Rory Cheal, one of the team members, told the ABC during the trip.

“We gave ourselves 10 days to go and we went straight to the border before they drove us away.”

The journey passes famous landmarks such as the Lincoln Memorial and travels along the East Coast of the United States through cosmopolitan cities such as New York.

their featAttracted national media attention“It feels a bit like Forrest Gump, to be honest,” team member Sean Stuart told CBS News in the US.

Their Instagram page “Mates V States” (Mates V States) has attracted a large number of followers, andRaised over $170,000 for the Cancer Council。

There’s a reason why they chose to raise money for the Cancer Society.

Team member Max Cutrone’sAunt Died of Breast Cancer, Another Aunt Was Battling Breast Cancer Recently。

Mr Char said his mother, who also had cancer in 2015, was now in remission, but he wanted to give back to the charities that had supported him.

“Hopefully some of the money we raise goes toHelping those battling cancer in rural and remote communities。”

That’s all for today’s “Toutiao”, I wish you all a happy day.

