China's Two Sessions 2023: GDP growth target 5% lowest in nearly 30 years, deficit rate remains high at 3%
China’s Two Sessions 2023: GDP growth target 5% lowest in nearly 30 years, deficit rate remains high at 3% – BBC News 中文

China’s Two Sessions 2023: GDP growth target 5% lowest in nearly 30 years, deficit rate remains high at 3% – BBC News 中文

image source,Getty Images

On the morning of March 5, China‘s National People’s Congress opened in Beijing. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivered the last government work report during his tenure. The Chinese Ministry of Finance also submitted the government budget for the new year.

Looking at the report and budget, three figures stand out:

  • The GDP growth target is 5%. Considering that China has relaxed the epidemic control and the economy has begun to rebound, Reuters evaluates the target as “modest”;
  • Military spending increased by 7.2%, significantly exceeding the GDP growth target and slightly exceeding last year’s 7.1%;
  • The deficit rate is 3%, exceeding last year’s 2.8%. Last year, China spent a lot of money on epidemic prevention. This year, it is expected to use more fiscal funds to stimulate economic growth.

The GDP growth target is the lowest in nearly 30 years

In the government work report, Li Keqiang pointed out that the main expected goals for this year’s development are: GDP growth of about 5%; new urban jobs of about 12 million; surveyed urban unemployment rate of about 5.5%; consumer price growth of about 3%.

The 5 percent growth rate is the lowest figure since China began setting economic growth targets in 1994. However, in 2020, the first year of the outbreak of the new crown epidemic, China did not set a GDP growth target. In the end, China‘s economic growth rate was 2.2%.

