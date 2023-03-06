March 5, 2023

On the morning of March 5, China‘s National People’s Congress opened in Beijing. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivered the last government work report during his tenure. The Chinese Ministry of Finance also submitted the government budget for the new year.

Looking at the report and budget, three figures stand out:

The GDP growth target is 5%. Considering that China has relaxed the epidemic control and the economy has begun to rebound, Reuters evaluates the target as “modest”;

Military spending increased by 7.2%, significantly exceeding the GDP growth target and slightly exceeding last year’s 7.1%;

The deficit rate is 3%, exceeding last year’s 2.8%. Last year, China spent a lot of money on epidemic prevention. This year, it is expected to use more fiscal funds to stimulate economic growth.

The GDP growth target is the lowest in nearly 30 years

In the government work report, Li Keqiang pointed out that the main expected goals for this year’s development are: GDP growth of about 5%; new urban jobs of about 12 million; surveyed urban unemployment rate of about 5.5%; consumer price growth of about 3%.

The 5 percent growth rate is the lowest figure since China began setting economic growth targets in 1994. However, in 2020, the first year of the outbreak of the new crown epidemic, China did not set a GDP growth target. In the end, China‘s economic growth rate was 2.2%.

Considering that China will only achieve 3% economic growth in 2022, the economic growth target for 2023 is calculated on a lower base last year. Therefore, there is a view that this target is relatively conservative.

In fact, when China set a target of 5.5% at the Two Sessions last year, some economists said it was too conservative, because China achieved a high growth rate of 8.1% in the recovery in 2021. However, successive blockades and zero-clearing policies and changes in the external environment have had a huge impact on China‘s economy. China‘s GDP growth last year was only 3%, which did not meet the expected target.

Li Keqiang also expressed his judgment on the current situation in the report. He mentioned that China's domestic economic growth still needs to be consolidated, and insufficient demand is still a prominent contradiction. Private investment and private enterprises are not expected to be stable. Small, medium and micro enterprises and individual industrial and commercial households are facing many difficulties. The contradiction between fiscal revenue and expenditure is relatively large.

In this regard, Alfredo Montufar-Helu, director of the China Center of the consulting firm The Conference Board (The Conference Board), commented that setting higher growth The goal would require massive stimulus and “exacerbate the structural imbalances China is struggling to address to achieve its long-term development goals.”

The lower target is easier to achieve and reflects the authorities’ “recognition that the Chinese economy should headwind this year,” he said.

Employment target 12 million

It is worth noting whether China can achieve the target of 12 million new jobs proposed by Li Keqiang under the growth target of 5%.

During his ten-year tenure as premier, Li Keqiang talked about the relationship between employment and growth many times.

In a speech in November 2013, Li Keqiang stated that the focus on GDP is actually employment. In the past, every 1% increase in GDP would create jobs for 1 million people. In the past few years, after industrial restructuring, especially the development of the service industry, a 1% increase in GDP can create jobs for 1.3 million or even 1.5 million people. After repeated calculations, it is believed that an economic growth of 7.2% is needed to ensure that 10 million new jobs are created.

He said at the time, “The reason for steady growth is, in the final analysis, to maintain employment.” This quote was quoted in government and economic circles over the ensuing decade.

Ten years have passed, and China is now under greater pressure to maintain employment. According to this year’s economic growth and new employment targets, every 1% increase in GDP needs to stimulate 2.4 million new jobs.

Military spending increased by 7.2%

On the morning of March 5, China‘s Ministry of Finance submitted a draft government budget for consideration at the National People’s Congress. The budget revealed that this year’s military budget is 1,553.7 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 7.2%.

From 2019 to 2022, the growth rates of China‘s military budget are 7.5%, 6.6%, 6.8%, and 7.1%; the GDP growth rates in the same period are 6%, 2.2%, 8.1%, and 3%. Although the growth rate of military expenditure is affected by the epidemic, the fluctuation range is not as large as that of GDP growth rate.

The budget report shows that this year's national general public budget expenditures will be 27.51 trillion yuan. Based on this calculation, military spending accounts for about 5.6% of the fiscal budget.

If you stretch the time dimension, you can see more clearly what the 5.6% military spending ratio means.

After the establishment of the Communist Party of China, the growth rate of GDP was due to many wars and the idea of ​​”preparing for war”, and military expenditures accounted for a relatively high proportion of the fiscal budget. After the 1980s, then Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping believed that “there is hope for maintaining world peace” and “wars can be avoided”. Based on such a judgment, priority was given to economic development, substantial cuts in military expenditures, and the proposition that “the military must be patient” to obey and serve the overall situation of the country’s modernization drive; in diplomacy, “keep a low profile” and there have been no foreign military operations since then.

At that time, China began to no longer follow the concept of “fighting early” and “fighting big” in world wars put forward by Mao’s era. Instead, it believed that China was not facing the risk of an immediate and large-scale military war. “Hide your strength and bide your time” strategy to win economic development for the country.

The growth rate of military expenditure is also highly consistent with GDP growth and fiscal growth. Since 1980, the proportion of military expenditures in fiscal expenditures has gradually declined. In 1985, it accounted for a new low of 9.56% after the establishment of the Communist Party of China. Since then, it has been fluctuating in this range for nearly 20 years.

After 2003, as China‘s economy took off, fiscal revenue continued to rise, and the proportion of military spending in fiscal revenue continued to shrink. From 8.79% in 2003, it gradually dropped to around 5.5% in the 2010s, and it has remained stable in this range so far.

3% deficit

For a long time, China has rarely set the fiscal deficit rate at a level higher than 3%, so the market has a conventional saying that “the deficit rate does not exceed 3”.

After the outbreak of the epidemic, China's deficit has greatly expanded to 3.7% in 2020, breaking the norm, which means that the government's finances have assumed more debts to deal with the epidemic. In 2021, it will drop to 3.1%, and in 2022 it will be further reduced to around 2.8%.

This means that China‘s deficit level has returned from the special period of the epidemic, but it is still at the highest level of deficit rate before the epidemic.

image source,Getty Images
image captiontext, In the workshop of a sports rope net manufacturer in Lizhuang Town, Huimin County, Binzhou City, Shandong Province, workers are speeding up the production of sports rope net orders.

In the government work report, when Li Keqiang mentioned the deficit ratio, he also said that “proactive fiscal policies must be stepped up to improve efficiency.”

At the Central Economic Work Conference at the end of last year, it was mentioned that “stabilizing growth” should be given the highest priority and that “increasing the intensity of macro-policy regulation” is required. The market expects that there will be a larger-scale stimulus to economic recovery this year.

Since then, on December 14, China announced the “Strategic Planning Outline for Expanding Domestic Demand (2022-2035)”, stating that it is necessary to firmly implement the strategy of expanding domestic demand, continuously release the potential of domestic demand, and give full play to the role of domestic demand.

China‘s neighbor Japan once formulated a similar plan, namely the “National Income Doubling Plan” from 1961 to 1970. The difference is that the plan anchored the economic development goal on the “national income” indicator; similarly, income doubling In the end, it can greatly release domestic demand and bring surging impetus to economic growth. This plan has achieved great success. Japan’s per capita national income increased from US$395 in 1960 to US$1,592 in 1970, surpassing France and Germany successively, and ranking second in the world after the United States.

In the government work report, Li Keqiang mentioned again that “strive to expand domestic demand, and give priority to the recovery and expansion of consumption.”

He did not mention which industries to focus on to boost domestic demand. However, at the end of last year, the draft of the Central Economic Conference of the Communist Party of China named three industries: housing improvement, new energy vehicles, and elderly care services.

Although he made a gesture to vigorously stimulate economic recovery, Li Keqiang still did not forget to mention the reckless stimulus that he was very concerned about. He said, “The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China grasps the main expected goals of the year as an organic whole, strengthens interval regulation, directional regulation, targeted regulation, and precise regulation. It not only increases efforts decisively, but also does not engage in ‘flood irrigation’ and overdraw the future.”

What Li Keqiang said has lessons learned from the past. After the financial tsunami in 2008, then Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao launched a 4 trillion yuan economic stimulus plan, which boosted the sluggish global economy at the time. A large amount of money has been injected into the economy, and the frenzy of infrastructure construction has become the main force supporting the economy.