Home News China’s Two Sessions 2023: Government change, economic goals, population policy and four key concerns – BBC News 中文
News

China’s Two Sessions 2023: Government change, economic goals, population policy and four key concerns – BBC News 中文

by admin
China’s Two Sessions 2023: Government change, economic goals, population policy and four key concerns – BBC News 中文

news/240/cpsprodpb/65FE/production/_117501162_3.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/65FE/production/_117501162_3.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/65FE/production/_117501162_3.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/65FE/production/_117501162_3.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/65FE/production/_117501162_3.jpg 800w” alt=”5000多名中国人大代表和政协委员们每年需要从全国各地将提案带到北京。” attribution=”Getty Images” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/65FE/production/_117501162_3.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″ data-hero=”true”/>

image source,Getty Images

image captiontext,

More than 5,000 deputies to the National People’s Congress and members of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference bring proposals to Beijing from all over the country every year.

China will hold the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress on March 4 and 5, commonly known as the “two sessions.”

Different from previous years, this year, China‘s state institutions and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference will be re-elected every five years, and the positions of leaders of the government and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, including the prime minister, will undergo major adjustments. This “two sessions” is the first time since China canceled the new crown “clearing” policy, and the outside world is expected to announce a major economic recovery plan.

The two sessions are usually a rubber-stamp meeting of Chinese politics, but they can provide a glimpse of some of China‘s policy trends for the coming year.

change of government

news/240/cpsprodpb/2BF2/production/_127405211_whatsubject.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/2BF2/production/_127405211_whatsubject.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/2BF2/production/_127405211_whatsubject.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/2BF2/production/_127405211_whatsubject.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/2BF2/production/_127405211_whatsubject.jpg 800w” alt=”本届七位常委出场后，从年龄来看没有较年轻的潜在接班人。” attribution=”Getty Image” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/2BF2/production/_127405211_whatsubject.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″/>

image source,Getty Image

image captiontext,

Seven members of the new Politburo Standing Committee have been announced. In addition to Li Qiang who is recognized as the prime minister, one of them will take over as the executive vice premier of the State Council.

An important agenda item of the first session of the National People’s Congress is the election and appointment of members of state institutions. A new term of Chinese President, Vice President, Chairman of the National Military Commission, Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress will be produced.

See also  Ñuble Film Festival begins this weekend with performances in Chillán and communes – La Discusión

You may also like

In Casanare there are also patients with Orphan...

Municipality of Naples – Recycling WEEE is a...

Marbelle’s daughter was encouraged to dance to the...

Beijing Cracks Down on Illegal Drug Sales Online

Service design and recruitment in the PA: a...

“We invested more than $136,000 million in social...

Cybersecurity, I-Com: triples the university training offer

Has face-to-face work recovered in Colombia?

The portal website of Jinan Municipal Government focuses...

At MIMIT, a table on space and aerospace...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy