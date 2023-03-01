18 minutes ago

More than 5,000 deputies to the National People's Congress and members of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference bring proposals to Beijing from all over the country every year.

China will hold the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress on March 4 and 5, commonly known as the “two sessions.”

Different from previous years, this year, China‘s state institutions and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference will be re-elected every five years, and the positions of leaders of the government and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, including the prime minister, will undergo major adjustments. This “two sessions” is the first time since China canceled the new crown “clearing” policy, and the outside world is expected to announce a major economic recovery plan.

The two sessions are usually a rubber-stamp meeting of Chinese politics, but they can provide a glimpse of some of China‘s policy trends for the coming year.

change of government

Seven members of the new Politburo Standing Committee have been announced. In addition to Li Qiang who is recognized as the prime minister, one of them will take over as the executive vice premier of the State Council.

An important agenda item of the first session of the National People’s Congress is the election and appointment of members of state institutions. A new term of Chinese President, Vice President, Chairman of the National Military Commission, Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress will be produced. See also Ñuble Film Festival begins this weekend with performances in Chillán and communes – La Discusión

A meeting of the CPPCC will elect the new chairman, vice-chairman, secretary-general and standing members of the CPPCC National Committee.

These elections and votes are usually a formality. Under China‘s system of centralized power at the highest level, the candidates have basically been decided by default.

There is almost no suspense that Xi Jinping will officially be re-elected as the president of the country and the chairman of the State Military Commission. Li Qiang, who ranks second on the Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China, will succeed Li Keqiang as premier. He will make his debut at the Prime Minister’s Press Conference on the last day of the two sessions and answer questions from Chinese and foreign journalists.

The candidates for the four deputy prime ministers, according to the usual practice, are a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China. Currently, it is widely predicted that Ding Xuexiang is the sixth member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo, only higher than the secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. Li Xi. Politburo members He Lifeng, Liu Guozhong and Zhang Guoqing are among the other leading candidates for the post of deputy prime minister.

In addition to government agencies, according to a list of more than 2,000 members of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference released by Xinhua News Agency, Wang Huning, who ranks fourth among the new Politburo Standing Committee members, is among them. He is expected to succeed Wang Yang as the new chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. See also Motorists driving stolen cars, two cases in San Biagio

Hu Chunhua, the much-watched current vice premier of the State Council, failed to make it to the Politburo at the 20th CPC National Congress, but is also on the list of members of the CPPCC National Committee. It is expected that he may become vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

The current chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Wang Yang, is also not a member of the Politburo Standing Committee and is facing complete retirement.

In addition, according to the usual practice, Wang Qishan will step down as the vice president of the country, and the candidate for this position will also be selected at the current two sessions.

economic goals

What kind of economic goals and stimulus measures will be introduced by the two sessions is another focus of attention.

Over the past three years, China has imposed strict restrictions on the new crown epidemic, which has hit the economy hard. Since the major change in the prevention and control policy in December last year, production and life are gradually recovering. Short-term may boost consumption, but the long-term recovery is not optimistic.

Some experts said that Chinese society has fallen into a “liquidity trap”, that is, residents keep depositing money in banks, but these deposits cannot be converted into actual investment.

According to data recently disclosed by the People’s Bank of China, RMB deposits increased by 6.87 trillion yuan in January, an increase of 3.05 trillion yuan year-on-year. Among them, household deposits increased by 6.2 trillion yuan, a record high for the same period in history, an increase of 790 billion yuan year-on-year.

Lu Xi, an assistant professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, told BBC Chinese that this part is the “precautionary savings” of residents, which is caused by the worrying prospects of the overall economy and the lack of investment opportunities. See also 2022 China-ASEAN Expo Tourism Exhibition kicks off, 36 units in Chongqing appear-International Online

“Because of this liquidity trap, on the premise that the overall economic environment is not expected to improve, stimulating the economy through various monetary policies may not actually achieve the expected results.” Lu Xi said.

Population Policy

The survey shows that the number of women's existing children will drop from 1.63 in 2019 to 1.19 in 2022.

Official data released earlier this year showed that China‘s population experienced negative growth for the first time in 60 years. At the same time, more and more Chinese women of childbearing age are unwilling to have children, and the age of first marriage and first childbirth is being delayed.

The era when China benefited from the demographic dividend is over. How to alleviate the rapid population decline is a difficult problem that China faces, and it will also become an important topic discussed at the two sessions.

Feng Yuan, head of the Beijing women’s rights advocacy organization “Wei Ping”, told BBC Chinese that providing reproductive support for women may be a focus of this two sessions, but she is not optimistic about the protection of women’s rights at this two sessions.

“Without the effective participation of women, there will be no significant improvement in the protection of women’s rights. The previous government had no female ministers for two and a half years between June 2020 and December 2022, and even if there were (other times) There are only 1 or 2 female ministers, accounting for only 4-8%, while female ministers accounted for 20% of ministers worldwide by 2019.”

Lu Xi believes that China‘s main problem in raising the fertility rate is “insufficient money” – due to the severe economic downturn in China in the past three years and the reduction of basic public expenditures, the country is unable to alleviate the declining fertility rate.

Along with the low fertility rate comes the issue of old-age care. The survey shows that in 2020, China‘s elderly population over the age of 65 will reach 191 million, accounting for 13.5% of the total population. There is one Chinese in every four elderly people in the world.

Lu Xi believes that to solve the pension problem, we must first solve the resource mismatch in China‘s medical system.

“After a large amount of private capital enters the medical system, it actually becomes high-end medical resources, such as high-end private hospitals, maternal and child centers, confinement care, etc.; in terms of community hospitals, China‘s foundation is very weak, and there is no good private capital to borrow.”

diplomatic route

news-64784193/p0d58g2f/zh-hans/amp” title=”多媒体播放器” allowfullscreen=”allowfullscreen” data-e2e=”media-player”> Your device does not support multimedia playback add text to video, The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: The ups and downs of Xi Jinping’s “major country diplomacy” in ten years

This year is the first time China‘s new foreign minister, Qin Gang, has appeared at the two sessions since taking office.

Qin Gang was previously China‘s ambassador to the United States, and his promotion is seen as an attempt by Beijing to stabilize relations with the United States. At the beginning of his tenure, Qin Gang also said that the Americans had left a “deep impression” on him, and promised to continue to promote the relationship between the two world powers, China and the United States, in his new position.

Some analysts believe that Qin Gang is still a popular candidate for State Councilor.

However, Zhu Zhiqun, a professor of international relations at Bucknell University in the United States, told BBC Chinese that Qin had just taken office, and he was promoted to the level of State Councilor at the two sessions this year too quickly. It seems more reasonable to be promoted after two or three years. “However, China‘s politics is opaque, and the possibility of upsets also exists.”

As for how Qin Gang will appear, Zhu Zhiqun said that he will firmly implement the diplomatic line of the CCP’s high-level officials and will not show weakness in foreign affairs.

“He is younger and fluent in English. When he was the ambassador to the United States, he was softer, amiable, and had extensive contact with various generations. If he continues to do this when he is the foreign minister, it will bring some freshness and positive changes to China‘s diplomacy.”

On the eve of the two sessions, Beijing released the “Global Security Initiative Concept Paper”, which is considered to be the guiding program for China‘s diplomacy in the future.

Zhu Zhiqun said: “The document emphasizes multilateralism and cooperation, abides by the UN Charter, advocates the principle of openness and inclusiveness, common development and promotion of peace, etc. These are China‘s consistent advocacy, so these principles and positions of China will continue to be emphasized at the two sessions. “