On March 4th and 5th, China‘s most important annual political events kicked off successively – the National People’s Congress and the National People’s Political Consultative Conference (referred to as the “two sessions”). Among them, those who participated in the National People’s Congress are called “NPC deputies”, and there are 2,977 people; those who participate in the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference are called “CPPCC members”, and there are 2,172 people.

2023 is the year of the change of term. The 13th National People’s Congress and members of the CPPCC have resigned. China’s political machine has elected a new generation of representatives and members. Every spring for the next five years, they will rush to Beijing to attend the meeting. The official The words are “performing duties” and “participating in state affairs”.

In theory, these 5,000 people need to represent all walks of life, regions, and ethnic groups in China, and private entrepreneurs are also one of them.

According to the latest statistics from the Hurun Research Institute, 81 members of this year’s deputies have personal wealth exceeding US$1 billion, including 41 deputies to the National People’s Congress and 40 members to the CPPCC. %.

In China‘s political system, party and government officials come from the civil service system, and they are promoted progressively. People from outside the system rarely enter suddenly. Therefore, for Chinese private entrepreneurs, the two sessions are almost the only chance for them to seek political status.

China‘s reform and opening up has only been carried out for more than 40 years. Many active entrepreneurs today have experienced the wavering and even retrogression of the market economy in the 1980s and 1990s. Today, the sense of security of private enterprise bosses is still poor. Sitting in the Great Hall of the People with a political title seems to add a sense of security, even as a rubber-stamp deputy to the National People’s Congress, or even a more vain CPPCC member.

From the perspective of Chinese officials, the status of committee members and representatives is sometimes like a medal of honor, rewarding the loyalty of entrepreneurs for their contributions. For example, Huo Yingdong, a wealthy Hong Kong businessman, broke through the blockade during the Korean War and smuggled strategic materials for mainland China. After the reform and opening up, he served as the vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and a member of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress. .

After this year’s re-election, among entrepreneurs, who leaves, who stays, and who takes the new job may be able to reflect unusual economic signals. BBC Chinese cooperated with the Hurun Research Institute to conduct an in-depth analysis of the changes in private entrepreneurs and their industries during the new cycle of the two sessions.

Outgoers: Ma Huateng, Xu Jiayin, Yu Minhong…

According to statistics from the Hurun Research Institute, among the billionaires who entered the Great Hall of the People this year, 81 of them are worth more than US$1 billion.

At the same time, a comparison of the 2018 list found that 47 entrepreneurs with personal wealth of more than $1 billion did not have re-elected representatives or committee members.

image source,Getty Images image captiontext, Ma Huateng has more than 1.3 billion WeChat users.

What is more eye-catching is the collective departure of many Internet giants, such as Ma Huateng (Tencent), Ding Lei (NetEase), Li Yanhong (Baidu), and Liu Qiangdong (JD). It is worth mentioning that Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba, has never participated in the two sessions of the country, and his highest political title is only a representative of the Zhejiang Provincial People’s Congress (2008-2012).

Ma Huateng, the founder of Chinese internet giant Tencent, was elected to the National People’s Congress for the first time in January 2013. At the two sessions in 2015, Ma Huateng made a big splash when he submitted a proposal on “Internet +”. Coincidentally, at the two sessions of that year, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang proposed the “Internet +” action plan for the first time in the government work report. Since then, this term has repeatedly appeared in the official political context of China, and a number of Internet companies have developed rapidly in the following years. See also Young man killed in the Veronese area, a man arrested

In January 2018, Ma Huateng was re-elected as a deputy to the 13th National People’s Congress, starting another five-year term. But this term of office has not been easy for him. In 2020, Ma Huateng asked for leave and did not attend the two sessions due to his health. Since that year, almost without warning, antitrust investigations against Internet giants have been intensively launched—Tencent’s lucrative game industry has been named and criticized by official media, the game’s version number has been suspended, and its market value has evaporated. Withdraw from multiple equity investment projects. Ma Huateng was not re-elected as a deputy to the National People’s Congress, ending his ten-year career in the NPC and CPPCC.

During this period, Alibaba, which is also an Internet giant, received a huge fine, its subsidiary Ant Group was suspended from listing, and Didi was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

image source,Getty Images image captiontext, In 2017, Xu Jiayin's net wealth soared, becoming the richest man in China that year.

Xu Jiayin was once the founder of Evergrande, China‘s largest real estate company. Compared with Ma Huateng, his career in politics has attracted more attention, and he has faced greater difficulties in the past few years. In 2008, Xu Jiayin, a member of the Communist Party of China, was elected as a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and was re-elected for three terms. During the two sessions in 2012, in order not to be late, Xu Jiayin trotted into the venue, and the Hermès belt around his waist was captured by the camera of the reporter, which was quite talked about by Chinese netizens. In the spring of 2013, Xu Jiayin switched to a domestically produced septwolves belt. This year, he went one step further and became a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, becoming a rare entrepreneur who has reached this level. Since then, he has become more active in participating in and discussing state affairs, paying attention to football reform and poverty alleviation, and is good at hitting the political hot spots at that time.

In 2020, China proposed “three red lines” for the financing of key real estate companies, and then real estate companies defaulted on their debts. Among them, Evergrande was the most notable, with a debt scale of more than one trillion yuan, involving more than 128 banks and more than 121 non-bank institutions. And hundreds of unfinished real estate across the country, so that some people worry that if Evergrande falls, it will become “China‘s Lehman Brothers”, causing systemic risks. In 2022, Xu Jiayin did not participate in the two sessions. His reason for asking for leave was that “the company is doing its best to resolve the business crisis.” In the spring of 2023, Evergrande’s crisis is still unresolved. Xu Jiayin bid farewell to his 15-year NPC and CPPCC career. With him, there are many real estate tycoons, such as Xu Rongmao (Shimao), Shen Guojun (Yintai), Zhang Li (R&F) and so on.

image source,Getty Images image captiontext, Yu Minhong, founder of New Oriental

Unlike the Internet and real estate industries, where big shots frequently appear, there are fewer well-known entrepreneurs in the education and training industry, and even fewer can enter the two sessions. Yu Minhong, the founder of New Oriental, is almost the only one. Yu Minhong is a member of the Central Committee of the China Democratic League (“NLD”), one of the eight democratic parties in China and a major constituent of the previous CPPCC. Yu Minhong and Xu Jiayin were “students at the same time”, and both experienced 15 years of CPPCC career from 2008 to 2023. During his tenure, Yu Minhong called for attention to rural education and the mental health of young people. In 2015, he also called for the reform of primary and secondary education. See also Hospitals: the first Cuban doctors in Calabria will enter service in January

In 2021, the “double reduction” reform of China‘s education industry will be implemented. The government requires that the burden on students and off-campus training be reduced. Measures include strictly prohibiting the “capitalization” operation of education and training institutions, and all subject training institutions are not allowed to go public for financing. “One size fits all”. As the industry leader, New Oriental’s stock price was cut in half, a large number of school buildings were closed overnight, and a large number of desks and chairs were also “donated.” Immediately afterwards, New Oriental transformed into online live streaming, and the brand of “Oriental Selection” was recognized, and the stock price once doubled. On the eve of the Two Sessions, Yu Minhong commented on the hit TV series “Hurricane” and said, “I don’t like this movie very much, because none of the private entrepreneurs in the middle are good people. This is definitely not true.”

Retainers: Zeng Yuqun, Lei Jun, Liu Hanyuan…

Compared with the more or less disgruntled leavers, the remaining representatives and committee members of this term either come from industries that are in the limelight, or are “evergreen trees” among private entrepreneurs.

According to statistics from the Hurun Research Institute, among the 81 representatives and committee members whose personal wealth exceeds US$1 billion this year, 50 are retainers.

image source,Getty Images image captiontext, Zeng Yuqun, founder of CATL

Among them, Zeng Yuqun, the founder of the Ningde era, became a member of the 13th CPPCC National Committee five years ago and will continue to be re-elected this year. He is also the most valuable among all the participants. According to the Forbes Rich List in August 2022, Zeng Yuqun is worth US$43.8 billion, ranking third in China, second only to Zhong Suisui of Nongfu Spring and Zhang Yiming of ByteDance , surpassing the Li Ka-shing family in Hong Kong. It is worth mentioning that Li Ka-shing’s son Li Zeju was also re-elected as a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference this year, starting his second five-year term.

Zeng Yuqun’s fortune has benefited from the rapid development of China‘s new energy vehicles in the past ten years. In 2012, one year after Zeng Yuqun founded Ningde Times, BMW chose him to cooperate in the development of car batteries, thus accumulating technical capabilities. Three years later, China began to provide substantial subsidies, and the shipment of new energy vehicles soared. Ningde Times faced a blue ocean , It took seven years from its establishment to becoming the king of lithium batteries in the world; from the establishment of the company to surpassing Li Ka-shing to become the third most valuable in China, it took ten years. Due to the soaring stock price, Ningde era was called “Ning Wang” by Chinese investors. But in recent years, the blue ocean has gradually turned red, and the environment Zeng Yuqun faces is not as good as before. The subsidy for new energy vehicles will officially end this year; there are old rivals such as BYD inside, and strong rivals such as Panasonic outside; lithium resources are scarce, and battery companies get together “Grab mines”.

image source,Getty Images image captiontext, Lei Jun, founder of Xiaomi Group

The founder of Xiaomi Group, Lei Jun, is also an “old face” at the two sessions. He has been a representative of the 12th National People’s Congress since 2013, was re-elected in 2018, and was re-elected again this year. Lei Jun’s career as a deputy to the National People’s Congress was accompanied by the rise of Xiaomi Group. After Xiaomi’s establishment in 2010, it developed rapidly. When Lei Jun became a representative of the National People’s Congress, he just released two or three mobile phones, but they were all sought after by the market. It was listed in Hong Kong, but the stock price performance has been mediocre since its listing. In 2019, Xiaomi became the youngest Fortune 500 company in history. At present, Lei Jun is secretly carrying out the plan of Xiaomi car, and calls it “the last venture in life”. See also The obligation of the Green pass stops 98 Dolomitibus races: here is the list of connections that jump

According to the statistics of the Hurun Research Institute, among all the participating entrepreneurs, Liu Hanyuan of Sichuan Tongwei is the oldest. He has been a member of the CPPCC National Committee for 20 years since 1998; since 2018, he has served as a representative of the National People’s Congress , and will be re-elected this year, which means that when this term expires, he will participate in the two sessions for 30 consecutive years, and he has the opportunity to continue to be re-elected. Liu Hanyuan’s Tongwei has undergone a drastic transformation, from early fish farming in cages, to feed production, and then to the transformation of the solar photovoltaic industry. By 2022, he will rank 23rd on the Hurun Report, with a wealth of 125 billion yuan.

Newcomers: He Xiaopeng, Tang Xiaoou, Zheng Zhigang…

According to statistics from the Hurun Research Institute, among the 81 millionaires participating this year, 31 are newly appointed representatives or committee members. Many of the newcomers come from industries that are in the limelight, such as new energy vehicles, medicine, and artificial intelligence.

image source,Getty Images image captiontext, He Xiaopeng, chairman of Xiaopeng Motors

For example, He Xiaopeng, chairman of Xiaopeng Motors, was elected as a representative of the 14th National People’s Congress this year. He Xiaopeng originally started a business to create a UC browser. After being acquired by Alibaba in 2014, he worked for Ali and became the president of Ali Mobile Business Group for a time. Three years later, he saw the trend of new energy vehicles, resigned and founded Xiaopeng Motors.

In fact, China decided to support the new energy vehicle industry around 2010, which not only achieved the above-mentioned battery manufacturers such as CATL, but also gave birth to a number of local new energy vehicle brands. Apart from the industry leader BYD, the three most concerned companies in the industry are Weilai, Xiaopeng, and Ideal. They are called “Wei Xiaoli” and represent emerging forces with objective growth in this industry. The three companies have been listed in the United States and Hong Kong successively.

In this round of new energy transformation, the auto industry has undergone tremendous changes, and the advantages of traditional giants have been reassessed. China hopes to change from a follower of Germany, the United States and Japan to overtaking at corners and becoming a leader. However, Chinese car companies, including Xiaopeng, have to bear the constraints of the US chip ban on China, which may put them at a disadvantage when competing with their Western counterparts.

image source,Getty Images

Similar to new energy vehicles, artificial intelligence is also a hot industry right now. Tang Xiaoou, the founder of SenseTime, has also become a new member of the CPPCC National Committee this year. SenseTime, established in 2014, is a well-known artificial intelligence start-up company in China. It completed eight rounds of financing in less than five years. At the end of 2021, SenseTime was successfully listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, completing the world’s largest IPO in the field of artificial intelligence .

On the eve of listing, the U.S. Treasury Department included China SenseTime Co., Ltd. on the list of so-called “military-related companies” and imposed investment restrictions. After its stock was lifted, it also suffered a sharp drop.

image source,Getty Images image captiontext, Zheng Zhigang, the third-generation head of Hong Kong Chow Tai Fook, became a member of the new CPPCC National Committee.

Zheng Zhigang, the third-generation head of Hong Kong Chow Tai Fook, also became a member of the new CPPCC National Committee. Zheng Zhigang is a relatively successful representative among the descendants of rich people in Hong Kong. He has successfully expanded his real estate business in addition to his family’s jewelry business. His New World Real Estate has developed well in recent years, and K11 commercial real estate has also developed relatively successfully.