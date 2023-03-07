1 hour ago

China‘s annual two sessions are held, and the new foreign minister Qin Gang made his first press conference. As a senior Chinese diplomat born in the 1960s, he was promoted from Chinese ambassador to the United States to foreign minister at the end of last year.

The press conference lasted nearly two hours. Qin Gang answered 14 questions, covering recent hotspots, such as the Sino-US balloon incident, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Taiwan issue, and wolf warrior diplomacy.

Sino-Russian Relations

It has been more than a year since Russia invaded Ukraine. Recently, Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the Central Foreign Affairs Office, visited Russia and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin mentioned that he was looking forward to Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia, which once again aroused outside speculation about the deepening of Sino-Russian relations. On the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China released the “Concept Paper on Global Security Initiatives”, and on the anniversary, China released a paper on China‘s position on resolving the Ukraine crisis. A series of actions have attracted the attention of the outside world.

At this press conference, Sino-Russian relations are naturally the focus of Chinese and foreign journalists.

He also pointed out that China-Russia relations are based on non-alignment, non-confrontation, and non-targeting of any third party. It neither poses a threat to any country in the world nor is it subject to interference or provocation by any third party.

“China and Russia join hands, the multi-polarization of the world and the democratization of international relations will have momentum, and the global strategic balance and stability will be guaranteed. The more turbulent the world is, the more steadily China-Russia relations should move forward,” he said.

Qin Gang did not respond to Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia.

Sino-US relations

In February this year, Chinese balloons appeared in the airspace of the United States. China emphasized that the balloons are of civilian nature, but the United States believes that the balloons are used for intelligence activities.

In response to the balloon incident, Qin Gang strongly accused the United States of violating the spirit of international law and international practice, “inferring guilt, overreacting, indiscriminate use of force, and making excuses.”

He believes that the United States has seriously deviated in its perception and positioning of China, and regards China as its main rival and biggest geopolitical challenge. “The U.S. claims to ‘compete to win’ China but does not seek conflict. But in fact, the so-called ‘competition’ by the U.S. is all-round containment and suppression, a zero-sum game of life and death.”

“What the U.S. says is to ‘install guardrails’ and ‘no conflict’ in Sino-U.S. relations. In fact, it means that China will not fight back when hit or scolded, but this is impossible! If the U.S. does not step on the brakes, it will continue to follow the wrong path If it continues to soar, no amount of guardrails will be able to stop the derailment and rollover, and it will inevitably fall into conflict and confrontation.” Qin Gang said. See also Counterfeit pellets, 4 complaints and 25 tons of financial police kidnappings

Qin Gang hopes that the U.S. government will eliminate the strategic anxiety of “threat expansion”, abandon the Cold War mentality of zero-sum game, and reject the unwarranted kidnapping of “political correctness”.

Taiwan issue

When talking about the Taiwan issue, Qin Gang took out a copy of the “Constitution of the People’s Republic of China“. He said that he knew that the Taiwan issue would definitely be discussed today, and he especially brought this constitution.

He quoted two sentences from the preamble of the constitution: “Taiwan is part of the sacred territory of the People’s Republic of China. It is the sacred duty of all Chinese people, including Taiwan compatriots, to complete the great cause of reunifying the motherland.”

He pointed out that the Taiwan issue is the core of China‘s core interests, the foundation of the political foundation of Sino-US relations, and the first red line that cannot be crossed in Sino-US relations. “The United States bears an unshirkable responsibility for the Taiwan issue. The reason we discussed the Taiwan issue with the United States is to ask the United States not to interfere in China‘s internal affairs.”

Qin Gang also compared Ukraine with Taiwan: “The Chinese people have the right to ask: Why does the US talk about respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity on the Ukraine issue, but does not respect China‘s sovereignty and territorial integrity on the Taiwan issue? Supplying arms to Russia, while selling arms to Taiwan in violation of the “August 17 Communique” for a long time?” See also Chinese Ambassador to Botswana Wang Xuefeng published a signed article on the media of Botswana on the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the legal seat of the United Nations of the People’s Republic of China — Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that Chinese companies had provided “non-lethal support” to Russia. And the latest information shows that Beijing is also “considering” providing “lethal support”.

The “August 17 Communiqué” refers to a joint communiqué signed by the two countries in 1982, but there is no content in which the United States will completely stop selling arms to Taiwan.

Wolf Warrior Diplomacy

In recent years, as China‘s diplomatic rhetoric and measures have begun to change from a cautious and conservative style to a more aggressive and proactive confrontation, it has been described as “wolf warrior diplomacy” by the outside world. At this press conference, Qin Gang said in response to a reporter from The Straits Times that the so-called “wolf warrior diplomacy” is a discourse trap, and those who create this discourse trap either do not understand China and China‘s diplomacy, or ignore the facts and have ulterior motives.

“China‘s diplomacy has enough kindness and goodwill, but when wolves get in the way and wolves attack, Chinese diplomats must ‘dance with wolves’ to protect their homes and the country.” Qin Gang said.