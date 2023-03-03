Home News China’s two sessions: NPC deputy Zhu Zhengfu continues to propose abolition of crime of picking quarrels and provoking troubles ‘seriously lacks seriousness’ – BBC News 中文
China's two sessions: NPC deputy Zhu Zhengfu continues to propose abolition of crime of picking quarrels and provoking troubles 'seriously lacks seriousness' – BBC News 中文

China's two sessions: NPC deputy Zhu Zhengfu continues to propose abolition of crime of picking quarrels and provoking troubles 'seriously lacks seriousness'

This year, China‘s two sessions are just around the corner, and Zhu Zhengfu, deputy to the National People’s Congress of China, once again proposed to abolish the crime of picking quarrels and provoking troubles, which has attracted attention.

The two sessions of China in 2023 will open this weekend. Zhu Zhengfu, a deputy to the National People’s Congress of China and a Guangdong lawyer, once again proposed to abolish the crime of picking quarrels and provoking troubles, which has attracted attention. The crime of picking quarrels and provoking trouble has existed in China for decades and has been criticized for being seen as a pocket crime to punish dissent.

called many times

According to Chinese media reports, Zhu Zhengfu, deputy to the National People’s Congress, once again called for the abolition of the crime of picking quarrels and provoking troubles, saying that the existence of this crime is conducive to punishing behaviors that endanger social order to a certain extent. Punishment value; however, the various drawbacks of this crime are always eroding the foundation of the law, and its ambiguity will not only affect the people’s reasonable expectations of rights and obligations, but also lead to selective law enforcement by law enforcement agencies.

In an interview with Caixin, he said, “Especially in recent years, a large number of Internet speakers have been convicted of this crime, which has seriously eroded the boundaries of freedom of speech; legitimate interests of the people, and detract from the people’s respect and belief in the law.”

Zhu Zhengfu was elected as a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference twice from 2008 to 2022, during which time he has been calling for the abolition of the crime. He was elected as a representative of the 14th National People’s Congress of China in Guangdong earlier this year.

