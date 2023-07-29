China’s Universiade Opening Ceremony Leaves Athletes in Awe

Title: Chengdu Universiade Opens with Spectacular Ceremony, Impresses Athletes from Around the World

China News Agency, Chengdu – The 31st Summer Universiade kicked off in Chengdu on the evening of July 28th with a mesmerizing opening ceremony that showcased China‘s rich cultural heritage and highlighted its unity. Athletes from various countries were thrilled by the event, describing it as one of the best performances they had ever witnessed.

American swimmer Morse Page, speaking on behalf of many athletes, expressed his admiration for the opening ceremony, stating, “China has given us a wonderful opening ceremony, showing China‘s rich and colorful culture, and also showing that China is a very united country.”

The athletes, accompanied by the lively and vibrant mascot “Rongbao,” made their way through the “Splendid Road” into the arena, immersing themselves in the youthful romance filled with “Chinese style” and unique “Bashu charm.”

Iranian volleyball player Molaabasi Amirhasan, capturing the unforgettable moments of the ceremony, shared his excitement, “It can be said with certainty that this is one of the best performances I have ever seen. Thank you Chengdu for giving us this gift.”

The opening ceremony was highlighted by breathtaking fireworks that continuously elevated the atmosphere to new heights. Argentine volleyball player Ponzio Andres, overwhelmed by the spectacular fireworks display, expressed his emotion, calling it a “breathtaking” experience. Ponzio Andres, participating in his first international sports event, expressed confidence in the Argentine men’s volleyball team’s ability to win medals.

The Chinese elements showcased during the ceremony left a lasting impression on the foreign athletes. Italian water polo player Vitale Alessandro couldn’t help but marvel when the lights projected a massive Sichuan Opera face onto the main stadium ground, declaring it the best show he had ever seen.

Australian gymnast Frick Michael was captivated by the aerial performances and the intriguing face-changing Sichuan Opera. He expressed his curiosity and desire to explore more of Chengdu after the games conclude.

The opening ceremony also took the audience on a journey through time and space, highlighting China‘s development and transformation. Chinese rower Huang Li, participating in the Universiade for the first time, was deeply moved by the performance signifying the transition from ancient Shu civilization to space exploration. Huang, born in 2005, expressed his enthusiasm not only for the competition but also for exploring Chengdu’s streets and savoring the city’s famous delicacies like hot pot, skewers, and Bobo chicken.

The grandeur of the opening ceremony undoubtedly left an indelible mark on all those present, symbolizing the beginning of a thrilling series of sporting events in Chengdu. The Universiade promises to deliver exceptional athletic performances and celebrate cultural exchange throughout its duration.

