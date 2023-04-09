On April 6, 2023, the Government of Caldas declared a Public Calamity in the entire department due to the risk of eruption of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano. In response to this determination and following the recommendations of the Municipal Risk Management Council, the mayor of the Municipality of Chinchiná, Eduardo Andrés Grisales López, declared a Public Calamity in the municipality, located 18 km from the capital.

The objective of this measure is to attend to the situations presented in the face of a possible eruption of the volcano, for a period of six (6) months, as established in article 64 of Law 1523 of 2012. Upon expiration of this term, the mayor will decide if it returns to normality or if the situation of Public Calamity is extended, with the favorable concept of the Municipal Council for Disaster Risk Management.

In the census carried out by the municipal administration on April 1, 2023, it was identified that 5 families, 2 companies and 204 animals are within the perimeter of 15 square kilometers, counted from the crater of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano, in the Jurisdiction corresponding to the Municipality of Chinchiná, in Caldas.

In accordance with the instructions of the National Government, the Municipal Disaster Risk Management Council must prepare a Specific Action Plan for care that will be evaluated by the Planning Secretariat and later by the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management of the Presidency. of the Republic, to address the situation. Likewise, they must prepare an Action Plan for the evacuation of the families that live in the areas of greatest risk in the face of a possible eruption of the volcano.

This decree will be executed by all the members of the Municipal Disaster Risk Management Council, the other dependencies of the Municipal order and the private sector entities that are linked.