Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning participates in Western Pacific military exercise

21.04.2023

The Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning has carried out actual combat drills in a certain waters in the Western Pacific. The Hainan Maritime Safety Administration issued a notice stating that due to the weekend military exercise, ships are prohibited from entering the relevant waters. This is an integral part of a series of Chinese military exercises in recent days.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) China‘s Hainan Maritime Safety Administration announced on Wednesday that ships will be prohibited from entering waters off the east coast due to military exercises from Friday to Sunday. The Hainan Maritime Safety Administration of China issued the “Qiong Hang Police 34/23” notice on its official website, stating, “From 1800 on April 21, 2023 to 0800 on April 23, at 19-57.08N 110-57.45E, 19-57.08 Military training is carried out within the water area connecting the points of N 111-17.58E, 19-48.67N 111-17.58E and 19-48.67N 111-00.00E, and entry is prohibited.”

The Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning has also gone to the Western Pacific to carry out actual combat exercises before. According to a report on April 21 by China‘s official media, China Central Radio and Television, on its social platform, the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning has carried out actual combat drills in a certain waters in the Western Pacific. “China Youth Daily” also reported that “the Liaoning ship has carried out multi-subject training such as air defense and anti-submarine in a certain waters in the Western Pacific Ocean, and has tempered the combat capability of the aircraft carrier formation in the open sea system.”

In addition, the Qingdao Maritime Safety Administration issued a navigation warning on the 17th,Announced that major military activities will be carried out in the Yellow Sea on the 18th, and ships are prohibited from entering. The Guangdong Maritime Safety Administration also issued a warning on the 18th that military exercises will be conducted in parts of the Pearl River Estuary from 9:00 to 15:00 on the 20th.

(comprehensive report)

