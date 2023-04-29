Chinese ambassador to Japan warns of interference in Taiwan issue “Japanese people are dragged into the fire”

[서울=뉴시스] Chinese Ambassador to Japan Wu Jianghao held a press conference at the Japan Reporters Club in Tokyo on the 28th. (Photo source: NHK) 2023.04.29. *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스] Correspondent Park Jun-ho = Chinese Ambassador to Japan Wu Zhang-hao said that linking the Taiwan crisis with Japan’s security was “extremely harmful, and the Japanese people would be dragged into the fire,” saying that he kept Japan in check, the Asahi Shimbun, etc. reported on the 29th.

Ambassador Woo, who took office last month, held a press conference at the Japan Press Club in Tokyo the day before and gave a speech all in Japanese.

He described current Sino-Japanese relations as “at a critical crossroads” as they face the most complex situation since the establishment of diplomatic ties. He said that the pressure and blockade of the US by the public are the factors, and he said, “I expect Japan to have strategic independence and promote the stable development of bilateral relations.”

During the conference, what he raised his voice saying “I want to emphasize” was the Taiwan issue, which is China‘s core interest. Ambassador Woo said, “(Taiwan issue) is a red line that should not be crossed, and no outside force has the right to interfere.”

According to NHK, regarding the recent announcement of a joint statement strongly opposing the unilateral attempt to change the status quo through China‘s power at the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting, “the contents about China do not fit the facts and are unfair and unfair.” “,” said Ambassador Wu.

“The G7 is becoming a tool for a small number of advanced countries to interfere in world tasks and oppress certain countries,” he said.

Ambassador Woo said, “The nuclear-free world proposed by Japan is in line with China’s claim,” and asked the U.S. to make a clear commitment to non-use by all nuclear powers.

In addition, he said that economic ties are essential for the development of Sino-Japanese relations, and restrained the progress of export regulations of semiconductor manufacturing equipment with China in mind. When asked about the impact of the arrest of Japanese nationals in China, he argued that it should be separated from people-to-people exchanges as an issue in which China‘s sovereignty is being violated.

Regarding the arrest of a Japanese man from a large pharmaceutical company by Chinese authorities last month, Ambassador Wu said, “It is an espionage case related to China‘s national security, and the fact is very certain.” no,” he said.

On the other hand, he picked Japanese animation films that have recently become hits in China, such as ‘Slam Dunk’ and ‘Suzume’s Door Lock’, and said, “I am sure that young people from both countries can become good partners.”

