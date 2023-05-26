Home » Chinese Ambassador to the US Xie Feng Meets with US Deputy Secretary of State Nuland – Xinhua English.news.cn
Chinese Ambassador to the US Xie Feng Meets with US Deputy Secretary of State Nuland

Xinhua News Agency, Washington, May 25. Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng met with US Deputy Secretary of State Nuland in Washington on May 25. Newland welcomed Xie Feng to take office, saying that the US State Department would provide convenience and support for Xie Feng to perform his duties.

Xie Feng said that Sino-US relations are related to the well-being of the two peoples and the future of the world. He hopes that the US will meet China halfway, implement the important consensus reached by President Xi Jinping and President Biden with practical actions, and explore the correct way for China and the US to get along with each other in the new era. , mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation, strengthen dialogue, manage and control differences, promote cooperation, and strive to return Sino-US relations to the right track.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues of common concern and agreed to maintain close communication.

On the same day, Xie Feng also submitted a copy of his credentials to Director of the Protocol Department of the US State Department, Gifford.

