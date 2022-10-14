Source title: Chinese and foreign media reporters walked into the city’s sub-center to touch the pulse of the times for the high-quality development of the “Millennium City”

On the banks of the Grand Canal, you can overlook the row upon row of high-rise buildings in the Canal Business District; take an antique cruise ship to enjoy the beautiful scenery of flying egrets; immerse yourself in the “two districts” exhibition hall to witness the construction achievements of the “two districts” of the city’s sub-center; In the green heart 10,000 acres of forest, the “three major buildings” of the sub-center are revealed at close range…On the 13th, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of Pulse of the times. Located in the Beijing International Wealth Center, the “Two Districts” exhibition hall is a comprehensive functional body that integrates “two districts” policy release, publicity and promotion, investment promotion, and exhibition. One side is the mottled ruins of the northeast corner of the ancient city wall of Tongzhou, and the other side is the fashion exhibition hall of the construction achievements of the “two districts”. As soon as the reporters entered the door, they raised their cameras and kept taking pictures and videos to explore the history, present and future of the sub-center of Beijing. The construction of “two districts” brings a new atmosphere to the city. As an important carrier for the national service industry expansion and opening up comprehensive demonstration zone and the construction of China (Beijing) Pilot Free Trade Zone, the Canal Business District is based on the industrial function positioning of “finance + headquarters”, and has gathered a group of high-end enterprises that meet the industrial positioning. Ueda Yagi, the first wholly foreign-owned currency brokerage company in China, has settled in the office, PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting (Beijing) Co., Ltd. has settled in, and Beijing Green Exchange has moved in and officially opened. Entrepreneurial highland and investment hot spot. Hu Xian from Canada Symbiosis International Media Co., Ltd. listened very carefully. She grew up in Dongcheng District, Beijing when she was a child, and her impression of Tongzhou District is still in “Tongxian County”, which can only be reached by long-distance bus. After leaving her hometown for more than 30 years, she set foot on this land again, and she felt “very shocking”. “It completely subverted my memory. The sub-center of the city has introduced so many large enterprises at home and abroad, and the future development prospects are immeasurable. I just recorded all the explanations of the guides, and I went back and digested them well, and I also did the same with my friends. a recommendation.” Starting from Pier 1, take a boat all the way to the south, the egrets flying along the coast, and the green waves are rippling. “Look! There’s still one standing there!” The cameras in the hands of the reporters kept clicking. Hong Kong Commercial Daily reporter Yang Lingyun “likes” the beautiful scenery along the canal all the way. “I used to live in the Beiguan area of ​​Tongzhou. At that time, the water quality of the canal was very different from today. Tongzhou District is located at the bottom of the Jiuhe River. It is really not easy for the water quality to be so good now. The water environment management is very effective.” See also Government: Draghi-Conte meeting at 12, 5Stelle summit in progress In recent years, Tongzhou District has made overall plans for the improvement of the water ecological environment, the water ecological health status has been continuously improved, and the comprehensive health index has been upgraded to a healthy level; the biodiversity has been continuously enriched, including hundreds of species such as the “giant panda among birds” Chinese merganser duck Appears in the North Canal. Now, there are tourists on both sides of the canal, becoming a popular spot for citizens to take a leisurely walk. Various waterfront and waterfront events are also continuing to stimulate the urban vitality of the city’s sub-center. The cruise ship slowly docked at Liuyin Wharf in the Grand Canal Forest Park. The reporters climbed up the steps and boarded the “Moon Island” viewing platform, overlooking the magnificent scenery of the water and the sky. In recent years, the sub-center has adhered to large-scale greening, and carefully built the “green lungs” of cities such as the Grand Canal Forest Park. In the sub-center area of ​​the city, there are 8 country parks and forest wetlands of more than 10,000 mu, and 32 forest groups of more than 1,000 mu. The creation of Forest City has entered the stage of publicizing the list, and it will be the first “city growing in the forest” in the Beijing Plain. The last stop came to the construction site of the “three major buildings” in the sub-center located in the city’s Green Heart Forest Park. By the end of this year, the “three major buildings” of the city’s sub-center theater, library and museum will be basically completed. It is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. Officially open to the public, it will become the first landmark public cultural building complex in the sub-center of the city. Citizens can experience the organic integration of natural environment and human leisure in the 10,000-acre landscape forest and pavilions. “This is the first time I have come to the sub-center of the city, and it is the first time I have experienced the charm of the three major buildings. I am very excited. There is such a good ecological environment and such a strong cultural atmosphere. The residents of the center bring rich spiritual and cultural enjoyment.” said Qi Jige, a reporter from Macau Monthly. See also Where the obsession with female fertility is born and the number 35 - Arwa Mahdawi

On the banks of the Grand Canal, you can overlook the row upon row of high-rise buildings in the Canal Business District; take an antique cruise ship to enjoy the beautiful scenery of flying egrets; immerse yourself in the “two districts” exhibition hall to witness the construction achievements of the “two districts” of the city’s sub-center; In the green heart 10,000 acres of forest, the “three major buildings” of the sub-center are revealed at close range…On the 13th, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of Pulse of the times.

Located in the Beijing International Wealth Center, the “Two Districts” exhibition hall is a comprehensive functional body that integrates “two districts” policy release, publicity and promotion, investment promotion, and exhibition. One side is the mottled ruins of the northeast corner of the ancient city wall of Tongzhou, and the other side is the fashion exhibition hall of the construction achievements of the “two districts”. As soon as the reporters entered the door, they raised their cameras and kept taking pictures and videos to explore the history, present and future of the sub-center of Beijing. The construction of “two districts” brings a new atmosphere to the city.

As an important carrier for the national service industry expansion and opening up comprehensive demonstration zone and the construction of China (Beijing) Pilot Free Trade Zone, the Canal Business District is based on the industrial function positioning of “finance + headquarters”, and has gathered a group of high-end enterprises that meet the industrial positioning. Ueda Yagi, the first wholly foreign-owned currency brokerage company in China, has settled in the office, PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting (Beijing) Co., Ltd. has settled in, and Beijing Green Exchange has moved in and officially opened. Entrepreneurial highland and investment hot spot.

Hu Xian from Canada Symbiosis International Media Co., Ltd. listened very carefully. She grew up in Dongcheng District, Beijing when she was a child, and her impression of Tongzhou District is still in “Tongxian County”, which can only be reached by long-distance bus. After leaving her hometown for more than 30 years, she set foot on this land again, and she felt “very shocking”. “It completely subverted my memory. The sub-center of the city has introduced so many large enterprises at home and abroad, and the future development prospects are immeasurable. I just recorded all the explanations of the guides, and I went back and digested them well, and I also did the same with my friends. a recommendation.”

Starting from Pier 1, take a boat all the way to the south, the egrets flying along the coast, and the green waves are rippling. “Look! There’s still one standing there!” The cameras in the hands of the reporters kept clicking. Hong Kong Commercial Daily reporter Yang Lingyun “likes” the beautiful scenery along the canal all the way. “I used to live in the Beiguan area of ​​Tongzhou. At that time, the water quality of the canal was very different from today. Tongzhou District is located at the bottom of the Jiuhe River. It is really not easy for the water quality to be so good now. The water environment management is very effective.”

In recent years, Tongzhou District has made overall plans for the improvement of the water ecological environment, the water ecological health status has been continuously improved, and the comprehensive health index has been upgraded to a healthy level; the biodiversity has been continuously enriched, including hundreds of species such as the “giant panda among birds” Chinese merganser duck Appears in the North Canal. Now, there are tourists on both sides of the canal, becoming a popular spot for citizens to take a leisurely walk. Various waterfront and waterfront events are also continuing to stimulate the urban vitality of the city’s sub-center.

The cruise ship slowly docked at Liuyin Wharf in the Grand Canal Forest Park. The reporters climbed up the steps and boarded the “Moon Island” viewing platform, overlooking the magnificent scenery of the water and the sky. In recent years, the sub-center has adhered to large-scale greening, and carefully built the “green lungs” of cities such as the Grand Canal Forest Park. In the sub-center area of ​​the city, there are 8 country parks and forest wetlands of more than 10,000 mu, and 32 forest groups of more than 1,000 mu. The creation of Forest City has entered the stage of publicizing the list, and it will be the first “city growing in the forest” in the Beijing Plain.

The last stop came to the construction site of the “three major buildings” in the sub-center located in the city’s Green Heart Forest Park. By the end of this year, the “three major buildings” of the city’s sub-center theater, library and museum will be basically completed. It is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. Officially open to the public, it will become the first landmark public cultural building complex in the sub-center of the city. Citizens can experience the organic integration of natural environment and human leisure in the 10,000-acre landscape forest and pavilions. “This is the first time I have come to the sub-center of the city, and it is the first time I have experienced the charm of the three major buildings. I am very excited. There is such a good ecological environment and such a strong cultural atmosphere. The residents of the center bring rich spiritual and cultural enjoyment.” said Qi Jige, a reporter from Macau Monthly.