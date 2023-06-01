Home » Chinese and Singaporean Defense Ministers Meet and Agree to Establish a Telephone Hotline for Senior Military Executives of the Two Countries – Voice of America Chinese Website – VOA Mandarin
News

Chinese and Singaporean Defense Ministers Meet and Agree to Establish a Telephone Hotline for Senior Military Executives of the Two Countries – Voice of America Chinese Website – VOA Mandarin

by admin
  1. China and Singapore’s defense ministers meet and agree to establish a hotline for high-level military officials Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
  2. Li Shangfu signed a memorandum of understanding to open a defense high-level hotline with Singapore DW
  3. Our country and China have agreed to cooperate to establish a secure high-level military communication channel 8world News, Lifestyle and Entertainment
  4. Singapore and China set up defense hotline Lianhe Zaobao
  5. China and Singapore agree to set up a high-level defense hotline- International- Instant World | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  The 52.7134 million domestic trips during the New Year's Day holiday in 2023 will recover to 42.8% of the same period on the New Year's Day in 2019 - Teller Report

You may also like

The rehabilitation center’s children’s park is ready –...

Inversiones Gneccos SAS asks for assets in the...

Which industries are driven by the commercialization of...

The Emperor honors Schärding

Wildfires rage in the Canadian province of Nova...

Attack on candidate Catalina Ortiz was a setup,...

Endor Expands Board of Directors – 06/01/2023

Prosecutor issues 31 arrest warrants against gang members...

Plane pilot crashed in the jungle of Caquetá...

TEAF Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy