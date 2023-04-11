China continues military exercises around the Taiwan region of China. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command has said that air and naval blockades were carried out around the Chinese region of Taiwan on April 10, with an aircraft carrier included in the combat patrols. He said the focus of the day’s exercises is to test the ability of joint reconnaissance, joint command, joint operation and joint security support.

China began three days of military exercises around the island of Taiwan on April 8.