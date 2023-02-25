Home News Chinese automaker introduces first car with sodium-ion batteries
Chinese automaker introduces first car with sodium-ion batteries

The Chinese automaker Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group, known as JAC, presented this Thursday, February 23, its first electric car equipped with sodium-ion batteries, which, being cheaper than lithium batteries, reduce the total cost of the vehicle.

As detailed by Hina Battery Technologies, the manufacturer of the battery, the JAC EV model Sehol E10X used for a demonstration at the Second China National Conference on Sodium Ion Batteries, has a 25 kilowatt-hour equipment that provides a range of about 250 miles on a single charge. “Sodium-ion batteries, which offer better cost-performance, high safety, and excellent cycling performance, have been widely expected as the most promising alternative to lithium-ion batteries,” the company explained.

This search for variants paralleled a doubling in the cost of lithium over the past year, which peaked at 597,500 yuan ($6,260) per tonne in China in November, although it has since declined 30%.

Regarding the economic advantage that sodium-ion batteries offer in relation to those that use lithium and cobalt as main substances, Li Shujun, president of Hina, explained that the production cost of electric vehicles could fall by 10%. Other positive points are the performance at low temperatures and the charging speed. However, lithium ones have a higher capacity, ranging between 240 and 350 watts/hour per kilo.

Hina aims to put these new types of batteries in other vehicles, such as electric buses, although it has not yet announced when it might start using them in a production model. with RT

