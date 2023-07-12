Title: Chairman Xi Jinping Awards Units and Individuals for Outstanding Contributions

Beijing, July 12th – In recognition of their exceptional achievements, Chairman Xi Jinping of the Central Military Commission has recently conferred honors upon two units and two individuals. The awards serve as a tribute to their hard work, dedication, and significant contributions to national defense.

One of the units credited with first-class merit is a certain room within the Equipment Development Department of the Central Military Commission. This collective has displayed commendable performance in their efforts to advance military technology and innovation.

Additionally, the 70th unit of the 92730 unit has also been recognized with first-class merit. This particular unit has demonstrated extraordinary abilities and remarkable results in their operational duties.

Meanwhile, Zhang Xiongwei, a esteemed professor at the Army Engineering University, has been bestowed with the third-class national defense science and technology award. Zhang’s exceptional expertise and tireless commitment to research and development have greatly contributed to the advancement of military science.

Furthermore, in recognition of their remarkable achievements in the field of medical research, Zhang Jianning, director, chief physician, and professor in the Department of Neurosurgery at the First Medical Center of the PLA General Hospital, has also been honored with the third-class national defense science and technology award. Zhang’s dedication to improving medical capabilities within the military has played a significant role in enhancing the healthcare services available to the armed forces.

These prestigious awards not only acknowledge the significant impact of the honored units and individuals but also highlight the importance of scientific and technological advancements in strengthening national defense capabilities. Chairman Xi Jinping’s order serves as an inspiration to the entire military establishment, encouraging continued dedication and achievement in service to the nation.

