Chinese Civilization Exploration Project: Demonstrating the profoundness of Chinese civilization and passing it on from generation to generation to stimulate cultural self-confidence_Guangming.com

Lifelike pottery holding fish portraits, unique jade Xuanji and jade axe, finely crafted turquoise gold-inlaid ornaments… In the exhibition hall of Hubei Provincial Museum, new archaeological achievements in the five provinces of Hubei, Hunan, Anhui, Jiangxi, and Henan An exhibition gathering the research results of the civilization process in the middle reaches of the Yangtze River. The exhibition vividly explained the development path of the Chinese nation community and the evolution pattern of the pluralistic unity of the Chinese nation with the evidence of history, and outlined the civilization process of the middle reaches of the Yangtze River for the audience.

Exhibition of Research Achievements of Civilization Process in the Middle Reaches of the Yangtze River.Photo courtesy of the State Administration of Cultural Heritage

Great China, with a long history and a great civilization. One year ago, on May 27, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized at the 39th collective study session of the Political Bureau of the 19th CPC Central Committee that the Chinese civilization has a long history and is extensive and profound. It is the unique spiritual symbol of the Chinese nation and the foundation of contemporary Chinese culture. , is the spiritual bond that maintains the Chinese people all over the world, and is also a treasure of Chinese cultural innovation.

Knowing where to go, Fang knows where to go. In 2002, the Chinese Civilization Exploration Project was officially launched, and it has now entered the fifth phase of work. For more than 20 years, archaeologists have used endless archaeological discoveries to prove the history of Chinese civilization for more than 5,000 years, and to clarify the overall characteristics of Chinese civilization that is diverse, inclusive, and continuous.

Exploring the unknown, revealing the origin, demonstrating the history of Chinese civilization for more than 5,000 years

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that the Chinese Civilization Exploration Project has a comparative understanding of the origin, formation, and development of Chinese civilization, the formation and development process of the pattern of pluralistic integration of Chinese civilization, and the characteristics and causes of Chinese civilization. Clear understanding.

On the vast land of China, more than 400 scholars from more than 20 disciplines worked hard. They carried out large-scale archaeological investigations on urban sites such as Liangzhu in Zhejiang, Shijiahe in Hubei, Taosi in Shanxi, Shimao in Shaanxi, and Erlitou in Henan. And excavation, the archaeological work on the central sites in various regions has obtained a series of important archaeological discoveries.

“The Chinese Civilization Exploration Project is guided by dialectical materialism and historical materialism. After archaeological excavation and multidisciplinary research, it is proved by solid archaeological materials and comprehensive research results that the civilization history of the Chinese nation for more than 5,000 years is true and credible. History.” Wang Wei, chief expert of the first to fourth stages of the Chinese Civilization Exploration Project, said that this conclusive understanding will help the Chinese nation and the descendants of the Yellow Emperor all over the world to understand the long history of Chinese civilization, enhance national self-confidence and cultural self-confidence, and realize the great rejuvenation of the nation has far-reaching significance.

It is worth mentioning that the Chinese Civilization Exploration Project put forward the definition of civilization and identified China‘s plan to enter a civilized society, making an original contribution to the study of the origin of world civilization. Based on the actual materials of urban sites such as Liangzhu, Taosi, Shimao, and Erlitou, and taking into account the characteristics of other ancient civilizations, the research team proposed a Chinese plan for judging civilized society standards—production development, population increase, cities; social division of labor And social differentiation is intensified, classes appear; power is strengthened, kingship and the country appear.

“This new set of standards provides a theoretical basis for the study of the origin of civilization in China and the world, thus confirming that the Chinese civilization of more than 5,000 years is not a lie, but a historical fact.” Wang Wei said.

Inquiry about the origin and keep moving, the research on the origin of Chinese civilization continues to advance

Go further. The research on the origin of Chinese civilization is still in progress, and the fifth phase of research is currently being carried out, and significant progress has been made. A breakthrough has been made in the field archaeological work of the core site.

The Jiaojia Site in Shandong Province discovered a city site in the middle period of the Dawenkou Culture, which is the earliest prehistoric city site in the lower reaches of the Yellow River. There are relatively complete residential sites and well-planned cemeteries preserved in the city. The in-situ buried and well-preserved large-scale corner stone carvings of buildings and the cemeteries distributed in rows were newly discovered at Huangchengtai, Shimao site, Shaanxi. The combination of ponds and terraced fields was found in the Shijiahe and Chenghe sites in Hubei. A series of work has been carried out around the layout of the Erlitou site. The “multi-grid” grid layout is a great progress in the study of the layout of ancient capitals in my country.

If a worker wants to do a good job, he must first sharpen his tools. The Chinese Civilization Exploration Project adheres to the multi-disciplinary, multi-angle, and all-round concept. Through multi-disciplinary research, using various natural science and human science methods, it has constructed a more detailed archeology of the evolution of Chinese civilization. The chronological frame allows researchers to discover angles that were difficult to discover in the past.

A major breakthrough has been made in dating technology, realizing the direct determination of the age of the northern Shicheng Baihuimian at the origin stage of Chinese civilization, providing accurate data support for the time scale of this type of architectural site. Paleoenvironmental research reveals that there are significant differences in the process of environmental change in different regions, but the site selection of settlements in the same region has certain commonalities. Research on the economic model of livelihood shows that there are obvious differences in various regions since 7000 years ago, and there are different evolution models in the process of civilization…

In the next step, the Chinese Civilization Exploration Project will focus on major issues such as the origin, formation, and development of Chinese civilization, the internal mechanism, and the evolution path of civilizations in various regions. It will coordinate planning and scientific layout, organize multidisciplinary forces to jointly tackle key problems, and continue to expand research. Time and space scope and coverage area, to solve more historical mysteries.

Improve the level of protection and utilization so that the achievements of civilization exploration are deeply rooted in the hearts of the people

The capital of Emperor Yao, the prosperity of the age, the latitude and longitude of the sky, the early completion of rituals and music… Flying at the fingertips and touching the screen, users can experience Taosi’s ancestors from the four dimensions of capital city, agriculture, technology, rituals and music on their mobile phones. Scenes of people’s lives.

The first phase of the cloud exhibition “Up and Down the River·Jin Soul” is “Initial China“.Photo courtesy of Shanxi Museum

This is the first phase of “Initial China” in the cloud exhibition “Up and Down the River·Jin Soul” launched by Shanxi Museum this year. In the cloud exhibition, the life of the ancestors of Taosi is hand-painted in a long scroll, and the scenes of plowing and playing music are reproduced. Users can also experience the Taosi Observatory in person, judge the seasons through the sun, and guide farming.

The heavy equipment condenses the ambition of the ages, and the classics gather the thoughts of thousands of years. On the afternoon of May 16, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized during his inspection of the Yuncheng Museum that it is necessary to conscientiously implement the work requirements of the Party Central Committee on adhering to protection first, strengthening management, digging value, effectively utilizing, and making cultural relics come alive, and comprehensively improve the protection and utilization of cultural relics and the level of cultural heritage protection and inheritance.

Academic research cannot be separated from the public, and the public needs to be guided by correct public opinion and popularized knowledge. Among them, holding exhibitions and building a national archaeological site park are the most intuitive forms of publicity. “We can use various immersive and digital methods to show the origin and development of Chinese civilization, as well as myths and legends, inventions and creations, basic necessities of life, etc. in various periods.” Wang Wei believes.

On May 18, Shaanxi Archaeological Museum’s “Archaeological Sacred Land Huazhang Shaanxi-Basic Exhibition of Shaanxi Archaeological Museum” won the “Excellent Award” in the 2022 Top Ten National Museum Exhibitions and Exhibitions Promotion Activities. For the first time, the exhibition set up a permanent display of the history of archaeology, basic theories and methods of archaeology, and cultural relics protection technology, and innovated the display method, relocated super-large archaeological remains, and shared important archaeological excavation moments.

In December 2022, 19 archaeological site parks including Erlitou and Shimao will be included in the list of national archaeological site parks. According to the “National Archaeological Park Development Report (2018-2022)” statistics, in the past five years, the 55 national archaeological parks announced and listed have held 4,733 social activities, with a total of 146 million tourists. The quality of social services has been improved and upgraded, and social benefits have gradually become prominent.

The towering trees must have their roots; the waters of Huaishan must have their sources. We believe that the Chinese Civilization Exploration Project will continue to achieve new results. The process, characteristics and mechanisms of the origin, formation and early development of the splendid and profound Chinese civilization will become more and more clearly revealed to the world. (Wei Yanxing)

