The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held a symposium for non-Party people to discuss the current economic situation and economic work in the second half of the year. President Xi Jinping presided over the symposium and delivered an important speech. Li Qiang briefed the relevant situation, while Cai Qiding and Xue Xiang attended the event.

According to Securities Times, during the Politburo Meeting, there was a discussion on how to boost the economy. However, the economic observer cautioned against making hasty decisions that could potentially worsen the situation.

Meanwhile, Voice of America Chinese Website reported that China‘s top leader acknowledged that the economy is facing new difficult challenges. This statement highlights the need for careful consideration and strategic planning to overcome these obstacles.

The Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China emphasized the importance of increasing macro-policy regulation and control in the second half of the year, as reported by The Political Bureau of the Central Committee. The focus will be on expanding domestic demand, boosting confidence, and mitigating risks.

Furthermore, the Wall Street Journal highlighted the need to adjust and optimize real estate policies in response to major changes in the supply and demand relationship in China‘s real estate market. This adaptation aims to align with the new situation and ensure stability in the market.

The discussions and decisions made by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China reflect a comprehensive approach to addressing the current economic situation. By focusing on regulation, expansion of domestic demand, and strategic adjustments in real estate policies, the government aims to mitigate risks and foster steady economic growth in the second half of the year.