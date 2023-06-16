Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE banned in Europe From Euronews IT

© Reuters. The Chinese Huawei and ZTE banned in Europe



The European Commission says Chinese telecommunications equipment suppliers Huawei and ZTE are a security risk to the EU and has announced that it will avoid using mobile phone services based on these companies’ equipment. Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton has called on 27 Member States and telecoms operators to exclude this equipment from their mobile networks.

We cannot afford to maintain dependencies that could become weapons against our interests. That would be too great a risk to our common security

Thierry Breton Commissioner for the internal market

In a statement, European Internal Market Commissioner Breton said that Huawei and ZTE “posed materially higher risks than other 5G providers”. The Commission adds that “it will adopt the necessary security measures not to acquire new connectivity services based on equipment from these suppliers”.

The role of the USA

Europe is under pressure from the United States to exclude these Chinese companies, accused of allowing espionage activities on behalf of Beijing. Washington has already banned the sale of equipment from five Chinese suppliers, including Huawei and ZTE. Bans on the supply of 5G equipment have also already been imposed in the UK and Canada, but European countries are divided on the approach to be taken.

Insufficient precautions?

In fact, in January 2020, Member States and the Commission had drafted recommendations aimed at protecting 5G networks in the EU from the risks of espionage or sabotage. However, these measures have no legally binding force and do not identify high-risk providers. High-risk suppliers are defined as manufacturers of equipment which may be subject to interference from a third country, for example due to the existence of a close link with the government of that country or due to the legislation of the country, in particular where there is no data protection established with an EU agreement.

Three years later, twenty-four of the twenty-seven EU Member States have transposed the toolkit’s recommendations into their national legislation. To date, only ten of them have used these prerogatives to limit or exclude high-risk suppliers.