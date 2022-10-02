[NTD, Beijing, October 1, 2022]A Chinese cargo ship called for help off the coast of Vietnam a few days ago. Vietnam said that the cargo ship was carrying 21 Chinese crew members who were suspected of eating poisonous fish, resulting in 12 deaths and another Nine people were taken to hospital, three of them in critical condition.

The online media Vietnam Express (VnExpress) reported that the Chinese bulk carrier Wuzhou 8 left the Kohsichang port in Chonburi Province, Thailand with cassava on September 27. On the way to Lianyungang, China, an accident occurred in the Vietnamese waters on the way.

On September 30, the captain of Wuzhou No. 8 asked for help through his agency, Hoyer Tranpost Vietnam Co. Ltd., saying that the crew members had food poisoning and were in very critical condition and needed to be sent to shore for medical treatment.

Vietnamese authorities dispatched rescue helicopters to rescue, but when rescuers arrived, 10 people on board were dead, and two others died during emergency medical treatment. After treatment of the remaining 9 patients, 6 of them had recovered by the end of the night, and the other 3 were in critical condition.

“According to the captain, the crew members had food poisoning. The food was on board, but I don’t know what it was,” said Tran Tan Loi, manager of the Wuzhou No. 8 cargo ship agency.

Another Vietnamese media quoted the surviving crew as saying that they may have eaten poisonous fish and caused food poisoning.

“Vietnamese People’s Public Security Daily” quoted a crew member on October 1 as recalling that the food on board was prepared by the chef. At noon on September 29, the crew ate canned meat without any problems. At 5:30 pm that day, everyone ate fish and vegetables together. Between 10:00 and 11:00 that night, everyone began to have diarrhea and vomiting until late at night.

