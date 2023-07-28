Chinese Embassy in Kenya Celebrates 96th Anniversary of the PLA Founding

Chinese Embassy in Kenya Celebrates 96th Anniversary of PLA Founding

Nairobi, July 28 – The Chinese Embassy in Kenya hosted a reception on July 27 to commemorate the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The event was attended by over 200 guests, including Ambassador Zhou Pingjian to Kenya, Lieutenant General Mwangi, Deputy Commander of the Kenya Defense Forces, senior officials of the Kenyan government, army and police, envoys, military attaches, representatives of overseas Chinese, and Chinese-funded institutions.

During his speech, Senior Colonel Qiu Yawei, Defense Attaché, lauded the significant contributions of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army to national independence, people’s liberation, and national prosperity over the past 96 years. He noted that the PLA has played a vital role in safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and development interests, as well as in maintaining global peace and tranquility. Furthermore, he emphasized that the Chinese military will continue to promote a strong military and implement critical concepts such as global security initiatives and the idea of a community with a shared future for mankind.

In his address, Lieutenant General Mwangi warmly congratulated the PLA on its 96th anniversary and commended China‘s achievements in national defense and military development. He expressed Kenya’s willingness to actively cooperate with China and further enhance the relationship between the two countries and their armed forces.

The reception exuded a solemn and warm atmosphere, with a promotional video showcasing the achievements of the Chinese army played at the event. The attending guests extended their congratulations to the PLA and expressed their admiration for China‘s accomplishments in national defense and military reform, as well as its significant contributions to maintaining global peace.

The Chinese Embassy in Kenya continues to foster strong ties between China and Kenya and promote mutual cooperation in various fields, including defense and military affairs. As both nations strive for further development, their collaboration is expected to deepen and expand, contributing to the prosperity of both countries and the region as a whole.

