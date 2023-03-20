



According to the website of the China Zoological Association, in order to do a good job in the feeding, nursing and repatriation of the giant panda “Yaya”, in accordance with the requirements of the relevant national authorities, members of the Chinese expert team, veterinarians and breeders from the Beijing Zoo have arrived in the United States in March local time. Arrived at the Memphis Zoo on the 16th.

Two staff members of Beijing Zoo have been engaged in the protection of captive giant pandas in China for a long time, and have rich experience in giant panda breeding, diagnosis and treatment. In the near future, two experts from Beijing Zoo will work with experts from the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens in the United States to familiarize themselves with the living habits and breeding conditions of “Yaya”, and work together with the American staff to do a good job in the feeding care and health assessment of “Yaya” . At the same time, further refine the preparations before returning to China to ensure the safe and secure escort of “Yaya” back to China.

The website of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officially announced the relevant certification materials for “Yaya” and “Lele” to return to China on March 13, and the publicity period will last for one month.