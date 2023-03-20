Home News Chinese experts arrive in the United States! “Yaya” going home is on the agenda-News-Shunwang News
News

Chinese experts arrive in the United States! “Yaya” going home is on the agenda-News-Shunwang News

by admin
Chinese experts arrive in the United States! “Yaya” going home is on the agenda-News-Shunwang News

website screenshot

According to the website of the China Zoological Association, in order to do a good job in the feeding, nursing and repatriation of the giant panda “Yaya”, in accordance with the requirements of the relevant national authorities, members of the Chinese expert team, veterinarians and breeders from the Beijing Zoo have arrived in the United States in March local time. Arrived at the Memphis Zoo on the 16th.

Two staff members of Beijing Zoo have been engaged in the protection of captive giant pandas in China for a long time, and have rich experience in giant panda breeding, diagnosis and treatment. In the near future, two experts from Beijing Zoo will work with experts from the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens in the United States to familiarize themselves with the living habits and breeding conditions of “Yaya”, and work together with the American staff to do a good job in the feeding care and health assessment of “Yaya” . At the same time, further refine the preparations before returning to China to ensure the safe and secure escort of “Yaya” back to China.

The website of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officially announced the relevant certification materials for “Yaya” and “Lele” to return to China on March 13, and the publicity period will last for one month.

See also  Decision made: two speed cameras will be installed along Highway 50

You may also like

orientation for creative companies — Enterprises

The boarding| Raul Andrade | The EC Republic

Colombia aims for the transformation of rail transport

Municipality of Naples – Worktable for childhood and...

𝐎𝐛𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨 𝐝𝐞 𝐬𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞 𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐚 𝐝𝐞...

Quibdó: four soldiers killed in helicopter accident

MOOC “Quality of digital services”, registration by March...

medical consultations, women’s football and cultural exchanges on...

Four dead leave Army helicopter accident in Quibdó

Cloud, Hpe compra Axis Security, zero trust per...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy