Greater prevention and understand who the products packaged in the laboratories where workers are exploited are intended for. These are the messages launched by the Treviso trade union organizations after the umpteenth case of work bordering on slavery in textile companies between Asolo, Altivole and Borso del Grappa, mostly with the employment of clandestine immigrants.

“Phenomenon to Repress”

“On the one hand, the phenomenon must be repressed with the intervention of the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Carabinieri to restore legality – begins the general secretary of the Cisl Belluno Treviso Massimiliano Paglini – on the other, if we do not act on the prevention factor, we will continue to see for a long time these situations. Prevention is applied by promoting integration. There have been reports of illegal immigration, we are dealing with irregular workers and there are 600,000 of them in this country. If you don’t have rights like the others, you end up in the nets of scoundrels who exploit. We are a productive country and we need a workforce: there is a need for a system of integration and reception of workers who come from abroad or of illegal immigrants already present”.

Where the products go

If upstream there is the question of the exploitation of people without rights, downstream we need to understand who uses the products that come out of certain laboratories according to the general secretary of the CGIL Treviso Mauro Visentin: «This is a situation that often occurs in the textile sector. I’d like to understand where the packaged products end up in these establishments run by criminals who make people work in semi-slavery conditions: it could lead to the crime of receiving stolen goods. Furthermore, the increase in the cash threshold does not help us to control the phenomena of exploitation and illegality».

Irregular workforce

The common denominator of the three laboratories of Asolo, Borso and Altivole is that clandestine and irregular labor is often employed: «These workers should be granted citizenship or at least a residence permit to compensate them for the damage – continues the secretary of the CGIL – if there were a real reception network for humans who come to our territory, these cases would most likely not happen. And we understood that we need workers in shops, workers and factories, as entrepreneurs say. We should look at work and people in a different way, with an eye to rights and dignity. Work is a value and not a commodity to be exploited into slavery”.

“We need to prevent”

The secretary of the Cisl, Paglini, is on the same wavelength: «It is not true that we must fight illegal immigration but make sure that those who come to work here have the same rights as others. If first of all the conditions are created so that everyone can benefit from legal and contractual rights this phenomenon would be halted. We need to repress the situations in which criminals lead to the limit of slavery and on the other to do prevention to put everyone in a position to work seriously”.

The phenomenon of labor exploitation shows no sign of stopping: «Fortunately, we have institutions that are attentive and intervene to stop these situations – is Visentin’s last word – I am thinking of what happened some time ago in the agricultural or construction sector, greater forces are needed to be able to control and enforce rules that already say I am”. Paglini concludes this way: «The news of the investigation into the 250 agricultural workers who worked in the countryside during the grape harvest is barely news. Il corporalato is widespread in our territories, where there is work but there are no conditions to guarantee rights ».