According to the news on October 2, according to the official WeChat account of @ Movie Channel Rong Media Center, from 18:30 on the National Day on October 1, The film “Changjin Lake” premiered on CCTV-6 film channel. Kuyun EYE real-time data shows that the movie’s ratings currently occupy the first place in the entire channel. The film, co-directed by Chen Kaige, Tsui Hark, and Lin Chaoxian, was released on National Day last year and is currently the box office champion in Chinese film history.

It is understood that between 2019 and 2021, the National Day box office will be 4.466 billion yuan, 3.976 billion yuan, and 4.388 billion yuan, accounting for 6.96%, 19.57%, and 9.32% of the annual box office. Among them, “Changjin Lake”, which will be released on National Day in 2021,It became the total box office champion of a single film in mainland China‘s film history with a final total box office of 5.76 billion.

A total of seven films will be released during this year’s National Day, including four live-action films such as “Homecoming”, “Ordinary Heroes”, “Iron Will” and “Search and Rescue”, as well as “New Cinderella 2”, “I Am Tyrannosaurus Rex”, “New Big Head Son and Small Head Dad” 5: My Alien Friends” three cartoons.

As of 16:54 on October 1, the total box office (including screenings and pre-sale) of new National Day films in 2022 has exceeded 300 million yuan.At present, “Homecoming” leads the box office with 202 million yuan (including point screening and pre-sale).