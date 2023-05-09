Chinese FM: Beijing and Moscow defend world order

According to Qin Gang, the ties between the two states “do not pose a threat to any country and will not be affected by the interference or instigation of third parties.”

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said in an interview with the Arabic newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat that Beijing and Moscow defend the world order and that their bilateral relations are not subject to threats from any country.

“Over the years, China-Russia relations have stood the test of changing international dynamics. The key is that both countries found a way for the main countries to build strategic trust and good neighborlinessa path of non-alignment, non-confrontation and no attack on third parties”, he maintains, adding that the ties between the two States “do not represent a threat to any country and will not be affected by the interference or instigation of third parties”.

The senior diplomat highlights that “China and Russia will continue to advance their comprehensive strategic coordination partnership for the new era«.

“The two countries will safeguard the international system centered on the UN, the international order based on international law and the basic norms of international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, uphold true multilateralism, promote multipolarity global and greater democracy in international relations, and contribute in their fair measure to the progress of humanity“, details.

Likewise, the head of Chinese diplomacy assures that Beijing “will continue to collaborate with the international community and play a constructive role for the political resolution of the Ukrainian crisis«. “At the same time, we firmly oppose US hegemonic and intimidating acts and will resolutely safeguard our legitimate rights and interests,” he stresses.