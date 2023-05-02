Beijing (Ummat News) Chinese Foreign Minister Chen Gong will arrive in Pakistan on an important visit on May 5. The Pakistan-China-Afghan tripartite foreign ministers’ level meeting will be held in Islamabad on May 6. Chinese Foreign Minister Chen Gong will arrive in Islamabad on May 5, sources said.

Sources said that the Chinese Foreign Minister is reaching Islamabad on the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto. During the visit, there will be strategic talks between Pakistan and China on May 6.

Pakistan and China are also likely to hold tripartite talks with Afghanistan in Islamabad on May 6, in which Interim Foreign Minister Faghan is expected to arrive in Islamabad on May 6. The tripartite meeting of the existing mechanism of foreign ministers of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan will be held on May 6 in Islamabad.

It should be remembered that the last meeting of the Foreign Ministers Mechanism of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan was held in Islamabad in September 2019.

It should be remembered that at the end of last month, there was a telephonic communication between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang, in which Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the Chinese Prime Minister on his election to a high position.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked China for its principled stand on the Kashmir issue, while Chinese Premier Li Qiang appreciated Pakistan’s support for China.