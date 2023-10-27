Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Calls for Stable US-China Relationship and End to Turbulence

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Calls for Stable US-China Relationship

Washington, D.C. – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made a rare trip to Washington, D.C. on Thursday, calling for a “stable” relationship between the United States and China. Wang’s visit is seen as an effort to prepare for a potential visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“We seek to expand mutually beneficial cooperation so that we can stabilize US-China relations and return them to the path of healthy, stable, and sustainable development,” Wang said during talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Although President Joe Biden invited Xi to San Francisco to participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, tensions have remained high between the two countries. The US has maintained a series of targeted sanctions against China and supported its allies in disputes with Beijing.

Wang began his visit by meeting with Blinken, who expressed his anticipation for “constructive conversations” that would include both formal discussions and a dinner meeting.

During the meeting, Wang stated that China aimed to “reduce misunderstandings.” He acknowledged that differences between the two countries would still emerge but expressed hope that China could respond calmly. “We believe that what is right and what is wrong is not determined by who has the strongest arm or the loudest voice,” Wang added.

On Friday, Wang is scheduled to speak with US national security adviser Jake Sullivan at the White House. While no meeting with President Biden has been announced, it is widely expected to happen after Xi hosts Blinken in Beijing.

US officials have repeatedly emphasized the need to establish “guardrails” with China to avoid worst-case scenarios and have attempted, unsuccessfully, to reestablish contact between the two countries’ militaries.

President Biden has previously stated that the US will compete with China in various areas, including economically and politically, while also maintaining treaty obligations. Biden recently warned China about the US’s commitment to the Philippines, which accused Chinese ships of attacking Manila’s ships in waters of territorial dispute – an account Beijing disputes.

Tensions between the US and China have been escalating, particularly concerning Taiwan. The autonomous democracy, claimed by Beijing, has conducted substantial military exercises in response to actions taken by US lawmakers.

China‘s Defense Ministry accused Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party of pushing the island towards a “dangerous war situation.”

In recent months, the Biden administration has tightened restrictions on chip exports to China, increased military support for Taiwan, and imposed sanctions on individuals supporting Iran’s drone program and fentanyl production – the painkiller fueling an addiction epidemic in the US.

Biden has also emphasized the importance of alliances in countering China‘s rise. He has established a new three-way military alliance with Australia and Britain and has promoted the “Quad” with Australia, India, and Japan.

The United States and China have also exchanged criticisms over the conflict in the Middle East, where Biden has been a staunch ally of Israel.

As the United States enters an election season, former President Donald Trump, seeking a return to the White House, has made harsh criticism of Beijing a policy signature.

This diplomatic engagement with China comes at a crucial time for the United States, as it navigates its relationship with Beijing amidst continuing tensions and attempts to shape its approach to the rising global power.

(With information from AFP)

