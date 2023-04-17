Home » Chinese government to improve employment support policies
News

by admin
Chinese government to improve employment support policies

China‘s State Council has discussed ways to improve policies and measures to help stabilize employment, according to an executive meeting of the country’s cabinet, chaired by Premier Li Qiang.

At the meeting, held on Friday, it was urged to continue strengthening the political orientation.

Although employment policies will remain generally stable, specific improvements will be made to temporary actions and more support will be given to weak links, according to what was discussed at the meeting.

Likewise, work must be done to offer better services to key groups such as university graduates and immigrant workers, and help must be offered to the unemployed and those who have difficulties finding work.

The meeting promised to take pragmatic measures to stabilize employment in manufacturing and foreign trade enterprises and improve the quality of vocational education and training in a market-oriented manner.

Employment will also be promoted through macroeconomic and industrial policies, expanding effective demand, boosting market confidence and stabilizing the operation of companies.

A draft revision of the regulations on the management of commercial cryptography was also approved at the meeting.

Similarly, a holistic approach to national security was called for, and platform companies were urged to protect user passwords in accordance with laws to ensure the safety of individual privacy, trade secrets, and personal data. sensitive government data.

