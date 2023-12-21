Chinese leader who helped China win over Australian officials was convicted under anti-foreign interference law

The Chinese community leader, Yang Yisheng, who was accused of influencing Australian officials for the benefit of Beijing has been found guilty by a Melbourne court. Yang Yisheng is the first person to be convicted under the Anti-Foreign Interference Law, which was introduced in 2018. He could face up to 10 years in prison for planning and implementing foreign interference.

According to reports, Yang Yisheng, a Chinese man from Vietnam, was arrested by Australian police two years ago for violating the Anti-Foreign Interference Act. He was accused of assisting the Chinese Communist Party in winning over a former Australian federal minister. The court found him guilty on Tuesday, making him the first person to be convicted under the law.

The Australian prosecutor stated that Yang Yisheng had frequent contacts with Beijing intelligence personnel and attempted to improperly influence officials who were expected to become Australia’s future prime minister through donations. Despite the allegations, Yang Yisheng maintained his innocence in court and was released on bail after the verdict. He is set to appear in court again in February for sentencing.

Yang Yisheng, 68, entered Australia as a Vietnamese refugee in 1980 and is well-known in the Chinese community in Melbourne. He has been accused of bragging about his connections and is believed to have ties to the “China Peaceful Reunification Promotion Committee,” which is affiliated with the United Front Work Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

The case against Yang Yisheng highlights the increased scrutiny on foreign interference in Australia, particularly from China. The country passed the Anti-Foreign Interference Law in 2018, aiming to prevent infiltration from foreign forces, specifically China.

Recently, Australian Prime Minister Albanese met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in November in an attempt to ease tensions in bilateral relations.

Yang Yisheng’s conviction has brought attention to the issue of foreign interference and the measures being taken by Australia to counteract such activities. It is a significant development in the ongoing efforts to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and democratic processes.

Share this: Facebook

X

