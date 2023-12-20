Chinese leader who helped China win over Australian officials was convicted under anti-foreign interference law

Chinese community leader, Yang Yisheng, was found guilty of violating Australia’s Anti-Foreign Interference Act, marking the first conviction under the law. Yang, also known as Sunny Duong, was accused of assisting the Chinese Communist Party in influencing Australian officials. He was found guilty by a Melbourne court on the 19th and faces a potential 10-year prison sentence.

The prosecution alleged that Yang Yisheng had frequent contact with Beijing intelligence personnel and attempted to improperly influence officials through donations. Yang Yisheng denied the allegations and insists on his innocence. He was released on bail and is expected to appear in court for sentencing in February.

According to reports, Yang Yisheng, a 68-year-old Vietnamese refugee, has been an active member of the Chinese community in Australia, with ties to the United Front Work Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. The prosecution portrayed him as an ideal target for Chinese authorities to serve as an agent.

The case has drawn attention to Australia’s efforts to combat foreign interference, especially from China. The Anti-Foreign Interference Act, passed in 2018, requires political lobbyists to disclose any ties to foreign governments and imposes stricter penalties for espionage activities.

Yang Yisheng’s conviction comes at a time of strained relations between Australia and China. Efforts to ease tensions were made as Australian Prime Minister Albanese met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in November.

The case highlights the ongoing challenges faced by countries in addressing foreign interference and protecting national sovereignty. Yang Yisheng’s conviction serves as a significant milestone in Australia’s efforts to safeguard against foreign influence.