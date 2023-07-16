Chinese Military Presence Near Taiwan Escalates Tensions

Tensions Rise as Chinese Army’s Fighters and Warships Spotted Near Taiwan

MADRID, 16 Jul. – The Ministry of Defense of Taiwan reported on Saturday morning that ten fighters and five warships from the Chinese Army were detected near the island. While none of the planes have crossed Taiwanese airspace, the Taiwanese Armed Forces have remained on high alert, closely monitoring the situation. In response, they have deployed aircraft, boats, and ground-based missile systems, as announced by the Ministry of Defense on its official Twitter account.

The escalation of tensions in the region can be traced back to the visit of Nancy Pelosi, the then-president of the United States House of Representatives, to Taiwan in August of last year. This was followed by Taiwan’s President, Tsai Ing Wen’s, visit to the United States, where she met with several US congressmen, despite strong warnings from Beijing.

Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China continues to claim sovereignty over the island and its territorial integrity. China‘s fundamental policy towards Taiwan revolves around the concept of peaceful reunification under the “one country, two systems” principle. However, the Chinese government has not ruled out the use of force to prevent any attempts towards Taiwan’s independence.

The recent presence of Chinese fighters and warships near Taiwan only further exacerbates the already strained relations between the two countries. Taiwan remains on high alert, emphasizing its commitment to defending its sovereignty and ensuring the security of its people.

This development comes at a time of increased international concern over China‘s assertiveness in the region. Analysts fear that these military maneuvers by China could potentially escalate into a more serious conflict. The international community, particularly the United States, will closely monitor the situation as tensions continue to rise in the Taiwan Strait.