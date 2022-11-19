Abstract: The hospital ship Peace Ark of the Chinese Navy, which carried out the “Harmonious Mission-2022” mission, successfully concluded its friendly visit to Indonesia and left the port of Tanjung Priok, Jakarta, Indonesia on the morning of the 18th to return home.







On November 18, at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, the send-off staff waved goodbye to the Chinese Navy hospital ship Peace Ark.Photo by Sun Fei, Special Correspondent of PLA Daily

People’s Liberation Army Daily, Jakarta, November 18th Reporter Guo Fengkuan and Peng Bingjie reported: The Chinese navy hospital ship Peace Ark, which carried out the “Harmonious Mission-2022” mission, successfully concluded its friendly visit to Indonesia and departed from Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia on the morning of the 18th. return home.

During this visit, the hospital ship Peace Ark actively provided high-quality and efficient medical services by combining outpatient services at the port and on-board diagnosis and treatment. During the 7-day medical service, the hospital ship treated 13,488 local patients and performed 37 operations.

During the visit, the hospital ship Peace Ark and the Indonesian Naval Hospital held online academic seminars, organized medical personnel and multinational experts to conduct online joint consultations on difficult diseases, and conducted in-depth exchanges. For the first time, advanced medical equipment such as magnetically controlled capsule gastroscope, ship-specific intravenous general anesthesia robot, and new portable endoscope went abroad with the hospital ship Peace Ark to serve local people.

On the same day, the Indonesian navy and local people, as well as the staff of the Chinese embassy in Indonesia, representatives of Chinese-funded institutions, and overseas Chinese saw off at the pier. After leaving the dock, the hospital ship Peace Ark and the hospital ship “Sammarang” of the Indonesian Navy conducted joint communication, lighting semaphore, formation navigation and other subjects.

Overseas Chinese in Indonesia and employees of Chinese enterprises fully feel the warmth conveyed by the Chinese navy hospital ship Peace Ark——

A branch and a leaf are always related

Liberation Army Daily reporter Guo Fengkuan Peng Bingjie special correspondent Wang Zefeng

“The hospital ship Peace Ark of the Chinese Navy is really beautiful! Seeing these enthusiastic and easy-going officers and soldiers, I feel like seeing family members.” Tan Qiulan, a 74-year-old Chinese man, said excitedly in front of the hospital ship.

In order to see the beauty of the hospital ship Peace Ark and feel the enthusiastic service of the Chinese military doctors, Mr. Tan and his wife set off from home at 5 a.m. on November 11 and arrived at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta after more than 4 hours.

Standing in front of the hospital ship, the two elderly people were very excited. After the consultation, the two elderly people took a group photo with the hospital ship, and chatted with the on-site staff. “In addition to seeing a doctor this time, we also want to talk more about your hometown with you.” Tan Lao told reporters.

Tan Lao’s ancestral home is Yongchun County, Fujian Province. Because her grandfather liked Chinese folk lion dance, she went back to her hometown in China several times to learn from lion dance masters. In Ambon Island, Indonesia, she also formed a lion dance team and asked her family to join it. Now because of old age, Mrs. Tan seldom returns to her hometown, but she said that she often dreams of her hometown.

After the news of the visit of the hospital ship Peace Ark was announced, many Indonesian Chinese and overseas Chinese came together one after another. Many Chinese and overseas Chinese living in the islands around Jakarta set off early and rushed to see the peace by taking ferries and other means. The style of the hospital ship Ark.

On the morning of the 13th, in the waiting area of ​​the pier, Guan Delin, a 79-year-old overseas Chinese, suddenly fainted. Cardiologist Chen Feng and infection specialist Li Yi quickly rescued the old man from danger. Then the two military doctors coordinated the vehicle through the embassy to escort the old man home and presented him with a brand new wheelchair. Guan Lao told reporters: “Since the outbreak of the new crown epidemic, China has quickly extended a helping hand to provide vaccines and donate medical supplies to Indonesia. Many Chinese and overseas Chinese have felt this warmth!”

Many engineering personnel of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail project also came to the hospital ship for physical examination. After the physical examination, the young engineer Yin Jie said with emotion: “During the two years of working in Indonesia, every traditional festival such as the Dragon Boat Festival and the Mid-Autumn Festival, the motherland would send rice dumplings, moon cakes and daily necessities to our overseas staff. This year, the Peace Ark The hospital ship delivered health services again. The deep concern of the motherland gives us more motivation to make the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail project a Chinese name card with overseas influence.”

Yang Shanru, a 20-year-old Chinese volunteer, clearly remembers that at the end of the day’s free clinic, there was heavy rain. Many Chinese and overseas Chinese still insisted on waving the national flag in the rain, and watched the bus carrying medical staff leave the pier. In all of our hearts.”

(Jakarta, November 18, People’s Liberation Army Daily)



