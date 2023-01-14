In a farmyard in Ganzhou Town, Yichun City, Jiangxi Province, villagers are busy drying bacon. Many local villagers will slaughter new year pigs, pickle bacon and stuff sausages in time for solar terms. (Photo by Bao Gansheng/Guangming Photo)

The winter is pregnant with the new year, and the new year is welcome. The upcoming Spring Festival is the first important traditional festival after the country officially implemented the “Class B and B Control” against the new coronavirus infection. In order to welcome its arrival, citizens from all over the country have stepped out of their homes to purchase supplies and prepare for the New Year. In the market, there are a wide variety of commodities and sufficient supply, and the festive atmosphere is strong and the school is thriving.

In the Imported Commodities Direct Purchase Center of Jinhua Jinyi Comprehensive Bonded Zone, Zhejiang, citizens are purchasing imported commodities from all over the world. (Photo by Hu Xiaofei/Guangming Photo)

At the Niushan Fair in Donghai, Jiangsu, there was an endless stream of residents buying new year’s goods. A vendor said with emotion: “The market is bustling!” (Photo by Shao Guangming/Photo by Guangming)

As the Spring Festival approaches, ethnic minority people are buying costumes and silver ornaments with local ethnic characteristics in the farmers’ market in Ganzhou, Jishou, Hunan. (Photo by Liu Zhenjun/Guangming Pictures)

At the New Year’s Market in Bozhou, Anhui Province, all kinds of red lanterns, New Year pictures, Chinese knots and other traditional festive accessories are selling well. The lively atmosphere makes people feel full of New Year’s flavor. (Photo by Liu Qinli/Guangming Photo)

In Liujiafan Scenic Area, Changlinhe Town, Feidong, Anhui Province, two foreign students dressed in Hanfu are visiting scenic spots and shopping for New Year’s goods, feeling the strong Chinese New Year flavor. (Photo by Chen Zhen/Guangming Photo)

Passengers choose special purchases for the Spring Festival on train 4045.

From the first day of the Spring Festival Transport to January 16, in order to help the revitalization of the countryside, the Qiqihar Passenger Transport Section of China Railway Harbin Bureau opened a “Train New Year’s Goods Fair” on the train to sell goods at a profit. Vegetables, fruits, local products, etc. are all put on the train, and fellow villagers can return home with a full load. (Photographed by Yuan Yong/Guangming Pictures)

On a wharf at Shidao Fishing Port in Rongcheng, Shandong, fishermen are busy unloading various catches. Fresh catches are popular in the New Year’s Market, attracting fishmongers and citizens to purchase. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Guangming Photo)

