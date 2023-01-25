Home News Chinese New Year | The first frontier guards in the western frontier patrol the boundary markers on snow- ChinaDaily.com
News

Chinese New Year | The first frontier guards in the western frontier patrol the boundary markers on snow- ChinaDaily.com

by admin
Chinese New Year | The first frontier guards in the western frontier patrol the boundary markers on snow- ChinaDaily.com

CCTV news: Every Spring Festival holiday, people from many industries stick to their jobs, guarding the safety and joy of thousands of households during the festival. The Simhana Frontier Defense Company is located on the Pamir Plateau at the westernmost point of the motherland’s territory, and is known as “the first sentry in the western frontier”. The annual average temperature here is minus 15°C, and the lowest temperature reaches minus 40°C. Generations of officers and soldiers stationed here have loyally guarded the west gate of the motherland with the spirit of Simhana who worked hard to build checkpoints and patriotically dedicated to guarding the border. During the Spring Festival, the reporter followed eight patrolling officers and soldiers on the border patrol road, and went to a point at an altitude of 4,300 meters for the first armed patrol of the new year.

The Pamirs in January are cold and windy. Early in the morning, military horse breeder Nijati came to the stables to prepare horses for patrol officers and soldiers.

This patrol, the round-trip journey is 32 kilometers. On the way, we have to pass through 4 snow-capped mountains in Daban and walk 32 winding roads.

After the officers and soldiers rode on horses for an hour, the instructor Li Chunguang kept reminding everyone to pay attention to their feet, pay attention to safety, prevent slipping and falling, and lead the horses to pass because the road ahead was about 400 meters long.

After 3 hours, the officers and soldiers came to the foot of the mountain. The next 2.5 kilometers are all uphill winding mountain roads. The snow has frozen on the hillsides, making it impossible for military horses to pass.

See also  Promote the overall progress of rural grassroots party building and provide a strong organizational guarantee for rural reform, development and stability

The further you go, the higher the altitude and the more difficult the mountain road.

There is still 1.5 kilometers away from the point, and the patrol road has been covered with ice and snow. The physical exertion of the officers and soldiers is increasing, and every step is very difficult.

After 6 hours of climbing dangerous peaks, climbing snow-capped mountains, and crossing Daban, the patrol officers and soldiers came to the duty station.

After arriving at the duty point, they also conducted drills on how to deal with border emergencies.

The border guards and soldiers embarked on patrols again and again. They left behind their own youth, left their own footprints, and left the clang oath of the border guards among the mountains of the Pamirs.

[Responsible editor: Wang Han]

You may also like

Fifth route of the Strategic Transportation System will...

Government of Boyacá warns against unscrupulous people who...

Petro prefers Russian weapons as scrap than handing...

Go to the grassroots in the new year丨Walk...

The story of the teacher who inspired the...

Valle will have a great vaccination day

Ski resorts around the country usher in peak...

Early final against Brazil – El Diario

Comparsas get ready for the Samario Carnival

They tried to put counterfeit bills in San...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy