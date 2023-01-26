Chinese New Year | The popularity of major scenic spots is booming and the cultural tourism market is recovering rapidly

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-26 18:31

CCTV News: Over the past few days, Guizhou has launched a variety of festival activities in combination with its own tourism resources. Four days before the Spring Festival holiday, major scenic spots in Guizhou ushered in peak passenger flow, and the cultural tourism market recovered rapidly.

On the third day of the Lunar New Year, the Fanjing Mountain Scenic Area in Guizhou ushered in a small peak of passenger flow during the Spring Festival holiday, and tourists visited in an orderly manner under the guidance of the staff. As of noon that day, the scenic spot has received 23,000 tourists since the Spring Festival, and it is estimated that the number of tourists received during the entire holiday will reach 45,000.

The three major ski resorts in Liupanshui City also welcomed tourists from all over the world, and the number of tourists increased by nearly 30% during the Spring Festival.

In Qingyan Ancient Town, Guiyang City, in addition to the immersive experience tour during the day, tourists can also experience the wonderful and gorgeous Daming City at night. The world-famous Huangguoshu Waterfall Scenic Spot also ushered in a peak of tourists, with a total of nearly 35,000 tourists received in the first three days of the Spring Festival holiday.

According to statistics from the cultural and tourism department, in the first four days of the Spring Festival holiday, 60 key monitoring scenic spots in Guizhou Province received 1.0672 million tourists, a year-on-year increase of 84.5%; the comprehensive income was 476 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 67.7%. The province’s 50 key monitoring hotels received 24,500 tourists, a year-on-year increase of 31.9%.