Chinese novel magnetic levitation system complete suspension test

China‘s independently developed high-temperature superconducting electric magnetic levitation transportation system has completed its first suspension operation, according to project developer CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles in northeast Jilin province.

Comprised of vehicle, track, traction power supply, and operation communication subsystems, the system is suitable for high-speed, ultra-high-speed, and low-vacuum pipeline application scenarios.

It can operate at a speed of 600 km/h or more.

In the future, the superconducting electric magnetic levitation transportation system is expected to be a major candidate for rapid transportation between large cities and developed economic regions.

Since the early 1990s, CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles has been committed to the research, development and manufacturing of maglev (magnetic levitation) trains.

In recent years, the company built a 200-meter high-temperature superconducting magnetic levitation traffic test line, and independently developed high-temperature automobile superconducting magnets that can operate completely without power, as well as electric maglev sample vehicles and a track high strength non-magnetic.

