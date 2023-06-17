6
- Chinese officials promise to quickly introduce policies to expand consumption and expand employment channels for graduates Lianhe Zaobao
- National Development and Reform Commission: will focus on six aspects, and promptly formulate and introduce policies to restore and expand consumption Provider Investing.com Yingwei Finance Investing.com
- National Development and Reform Commission: Research and deployment to strengthen the work of increasing residents’ income Oriental Fortune Network
- The Mainland Development and Reform Commission will press ahead with the schedule to restore and expand consumption policy documents Chinatimes.com
- Lu uses the experience of Zhejiang Common Wealth to explore ways to increase income for low-income earners Chinatimes.com
- View full coverage on Google News