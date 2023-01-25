[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 24, 2023]The CCP explicitly prohibits setting off fireworks and firecrackers during the New Year, but the public does not buy it. A video posted on the Internet showed that a large number of people in a certain place gathered in a square to set off fireworks. A policeman stood in front of a warning sign saying “Fireworks and firecrackers are strictly prohibited”. According to the analysis, the common people are no longer afraid of the power of the CCP, the people of the CCP have lost all support, officials are lying flat, and no one is willing to work for the CCP anymore.

The public set off fireworks in front of the warning sign and the police watch it together

On January 22, the second day of the Lunar New Year, a video of the police watching fireworks with the public went viral on social media. The footage showed a police car parked on the side of the road with a big red warning sign saying “Fireworks and firecrackers are strictly prohibited”, and a policeman on duty stood beside him.

However, on the central square in front of the police, a large number of people gathered together and set off fireworks lively. People turned a blind eye to the police and the warning signs.

What’s interesting is that when the fireworks bloomed brilliantly in the sky, the policeman was not only indifferent to the people’s actions of setting off fireworks, but also looked up and watched the fireworks with everyone.

Tang Baiqiao, a Chinese pro-democracy activist, commented on Twitter: “The police passively resist watching from the sidelines. By the way, they also use their work to watch the fireworks. It’s the best of both worlds. New year and new atmosphere, very good.”

Many netizens responded: “Many local governments expressly prohibit setting off fireworks and firecrackers, but the people don’t listen at all, and the police don’t care.” “The failure of epidemic prevention has completely wiped out the CCP’s ruling authority. Even the police have lost their enthusiasm for enforcing the law.”

Another video shows that, on New Year’s Eve, in Kaifeng, Henan, people setting off fireworks on the street shouted “Get out of the way” to several police officers. A plainclothes stepped on the fireworks, which made the fireworks more powerful.

@Viau posted a video of the fireworks on Twitter: “It feels like everyone doesn’t take the ban seriously. After this wave, there are a group of children continuing to play with various small fireworks. I waited for a while and didn’t watch it Until the police showed up, there seemed to be no security guards.”

@生如夏花 also released a video: The fireworks cost 700 yuan, and the police came after the fireworks were set off, and they registered. It is said that fireworks can only be set off on the 30th day of the new year and the first day of the new year, but not on the second day of the new year. But nothing happened, they just came to perform the formalities.

@United Nations: “I live in Wuhan, which does not prevent us from playing fireworks. I am very happy that the police did not arrest us. Fireworks were not allowed in the city.”

@Frank Yuan posted a photo of fireworks, “I was traveling in Lingshui, Hainan, and I stayed in a seaside hotel. At night, many people set off all kinds of fireworks and firecrackers on the beach. Four policemen came in the middle, and no one responded. Continue With the fireworks off, the common people are no longer afraid of power.”

Many netizens said: “The police are just pretending. They are also scolding their mothers in their hearts for the shit that the bureaucrats have done. Who doesn’t want to set off fireworks, and who wants to come out to patrol and scold on New Year’s Eve.” “The foundation of the CCP regime Shaking, it was originally dynamically cleared to test the tolerance of the people, but now it has been anti-tested.”

Tang Jingyuan, a current affairs commentator based in the U.S., said in the “Vision Quick Review”: On New Year’s Eve, when Henan people set off fireworks and overturned police cars, the outside world was watching to see whether Xi Jinping would dare to take a tough stance to ban fireworks on New Year’s Eve. Facts have proved that Xi Jinping did not dare, and he may not want to offend the public again.

Regarding the video of a large number of people setting off fireworks in front of the police and warning signs, Tang Jingyuan said, “This is a classic picture of non-violent non-cooperation, because people are coming and going in the square, and everyone can see such a strong contrast. Video Everyone in the movie didn’t say anything, but everyone might be saying something in their hearts, ‘Didn’t you say you can’t let it go, I just let you see it, how dare you!’ That’s what it means.”

He believes that this sends a sensitive signal, “Xi Jinping’s control is weakening, and his team is not easy to lead when people’s hearts are scattered.”

“The hozens scatter before the trees fall, and no one is willing to work for the CCP.”

In addition, the “lying down” behavior of the CCP police during the fireworks ban fits perfectly with this year’s CCTV Spring Festival Gala skit “The Pit”. This skit depicts a “lying-flat cadre” of the CCP who “doesn’t take responsibility or do nothing, refuses to do it, and dares to do it, and rolls up his sleeves to watch.” It has aroused heated discussions.

At the beginning of December last year, the CCP authorities released the epidemic prevention and control without warning and preparation, which led to the outbreak of the epidemic, and the death toll from the epidemic was incalculable. There is a severe shortage of medicines everywhere, the medical system is running out, and the crematorium is also overcrowded, and the corpses cannot be burned. The CCP’s policies are changing day by day, leaving grassroots officials at a loss as to what to do. At the same time, the authorities shifted responsibility for the failure of epidemic prevention to low-level officials in order to divert public anger.

In the early morning of January 22, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China issued a document to clear the ground for the authorities, saying that “lying flat cadres” deceived themselves and harmed others.

Yuan Hongbing, a well-known scholar living in Australia, told The Epoch Times on the 23rd that it is a common phenomenon for officials to lie down. The official circles of the Communist Party of China are full of curses on Xi Jinping, especially those who died in their families during the great plague. Xi has come to a very difficult time to rule.

Veteran commentator Yan Chungou posted on Facebook on the 22nd, “This year’s major events in the CCP are not good: the government and the people are separated, and the top and bottom are disintegrated.”

He said that Xi Jinping’s emphasis on strictly governing the party at the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection earlier was because there were signs of a loss of control within the party. Xi’s harsh words and intimidation to officials at all levels shows the seriousness of the problem.

He believes that officials at all levels of the Communist Party of China have alienated Xi Jinping, and Xi Jinping has repeatedly made mistakes in domestic and foreign affairs during his ten years in power, which has disappointed the officials. Whatever Xi Jinping “personally deploys” will fail, and every failure will deepen the CCP’s ruling crisis. Moreover, the central government has no money now. If it has money, it can buy people’s hearts. If it has no money, it cannot satisfy the desires of officials. Now the people are not easy to manage, and civil uprisings will happen at any time.

Yan Chungou said that the CCP runs counter to the fundamental interests of the people and is an enemy of the world‘s civilized countries. It is only a matter of time before it collapses. The grassroots officials of the Communist Party of China are not stupid at all when they come into contact with ordinary people every day. Officials know how long a regime with deeply corrupt political parties and lost popular support can last. “Therefore, the hozens scatter before the trees fall, and no one is willing to work for the CCP.”

