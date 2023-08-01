Chinese People’s Liberation Army Celebrates 96th Army Day

Today, on August 1st, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) commemorates its 96th Army Day, marking a significant milestone in its glorious history. Over the past 96 years, the PLA has established itself as a formidable force and has made indelible contributions to the Communist Party of China and the Chinese people. In celebration of this momentous occasion, officers and soldiers from across the country participated in various activities to honor their own festival.

In the Xinjiang Military Region, a Red Army regiment organized a solemn flag-raising ceremony, where officers and soldiers stood in formation and saluted the flag. Following the ceremony, commemorative medals were bestowed upon deserving officers and soldiers who have been instrumental in safeguarding the nation’s borders and upholding its prosperity. Second Sergeant Yang Chuan, hailing from a Red Army Corps in the Xinjiang Military Region, expressed great pride and honor in being awarded the National Defense Medal on this special day. He pledged to continue working diligently in order to protect the northwest border of the motherland.

Meanwhile, in Shandong, a synthetic brigade of the 71st Army, currently conducting coastal training in a certain sea area, organized a mass singing competition to celebrate the 96th anniversary of the PLA’s founding. Additionally, officers and soldiers stationed across various points of the army organized a special field tour, showcasing performances such as dance, cross talk, and music allegro.

The “Red Eighth Company,” a synthetic brigade of the 80th Group Army, held a grand ceremony awarding guns to its members. This event was accompanied by a review of the company’s history and the signing of the Red Army’s successor book, ensuring the continuation of the brigade’s glorious tradition. In a special effort to enhance their skills, the Radar Sergeant School of the Air Force Early Warning Academy organized a military competition on the eve of Army Day, focusing on enhancing students’ cooperative command and decision-making abilities.

Deputy Captain Xiao Bo of the radar officer school expressed the importance of inheriting and upholding the glorious traditions of the people’s army. He emphasized the need to closely align with future combat scenarios, meet the urgent needs of combat personnel, and provide strong personnel support for the training and preparation of radar and electronic countermeasure troops.

As the PLA celebrates its 96th Army Day, it is evident that the spirit of dedication and commitment to the nation’s security remains stronger than ever. With a history of blood and glory spanning nearly a century, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army continues to forge ahead, ready to face any challenges that lie ahead.

