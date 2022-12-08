ROMA – Italy has opened an investigation into the so-called Chinese police stations in our country. Which, at the moment, do not seem to have any authorization. “We are verifying: we do not exclude sanctions in case of irregularities”. the interior minister, Matteo Piantedosispoke in the courtroom about the case that exploded in recent weeks after the complaint by the Spanish NGO Safeguard Defenders.

This was urged during a question time by the deputy of +Europe, Riccardo Magi, who asked “whether the Ministry of the Interior has ever authorized the opening of these structures, what activities they really carry out and whether an investigation has been opened”. Piantedosi confirmed, as reported by Republic, that there is an investigation: Aisi is carrying it out together with the state police. And, in one case, there is also a disclosure to the judicial authority. “The affair – explained the Minister of the Interior – has no bearing on the international police cooperation agreements between Italy and China and with the execution of joint patrols between personnel of the respective police forces. I would like to point out that the memorandum of understanding for the execution of these patrols, signed in The Hague in 2015, allowed the carrying out of the patrol activities in Italy from 2016 to 2019 and from 2017 to 2019 in China, to then be suspended in 2020 due to the pandemic and still inactive”.

According to what Beijing has said up to now, these offices opened in eleven places in Italy, the NGO claims, are nothing more than centers for carrying out administrative and bureaucratic procedures. In particular – as the Sheet e Ants in recent months – one would have been opened in Prato. “The Police – explained the minister in the courtroom – immediately started investigations which revealed that last March the cultural association of the Chinese community of Fujian in Italy had opened a sort of counter for the handling of administrative procedures aimed at compatriots. The president of the association’s board of directors, heard in the offices of the first Police Headquarters, declared that, in addition to the purposes referred to, his association would provide a service aimed at helping Chinese citizens, who due to the continuation of the pandemic had not been able to do return to the country of origin, in the renewal of Chinese driving licenses and in matters of succession. To date, the association, although formally remaining in existence, in fact no longer provides the services, which would have also attracted little interest”. Only four requests would have arrived.

Why keep it open then? The NGO’s complaint is that in recent years they would have been used to track down and approach political opponents and invite them, not with kindness, to return home. “On 16 November there was a meeting in the Department of Public Security with the liaison officer on duty at the embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Rome who confirmed what the president of the association’s board of directors had declared. On the other cities that would be the headquarters of these associations: at the moment there are no so-called service centers similar to those of Prato, neither in Rome, nor in Florence, nor in Venice, nor in Bolzano. In Milan, the presence of an association, the Overseas Chinese Center, which carries out administrative procedures for Chinese citizens, was found, on which investigations are underway”.

In any case, the interior minister was very clear about the possibility of movement that these centers have: nothing, so much so that the Digos of Prato has already sent a report to the prosecutor who has opened an investigation. “There is no authorization for the activities of the centers in question – Piantedosi said – In any case, administrative investigations are underway to verify what qualifications there are. I assure you that the police forces, in constant contact with the intelligence sector, are monitoring the matter with the utmost attention and that I will personally follow the developments, not excluding sanctions in case of illegality”.

“The Chinese one is an authoritarian regime” Maggi replied in the classroom, “which operates mainly with intimidation towards its fellow citizens, but also towards other states. It is, therefore, very important that the investigations take place as quickly and with the utmost seriousness, which the minister has guaranteed us today. Even if it were a question of carrying out – by these associations, these informal offices, I don’t know how best to define them – unauthorized consular tasks, it would still be an illegal activity. Then there are other profiles that we would like to underline. It is necessary to make public all the agreements that have been concluded with the People’s Republic of China in recent years. It’s not like that for everyone.”