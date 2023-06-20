Chinese Researcher Arrested by Japan, Beijing Seriously Concerned

20.06.2023



Japanese police recently arrested a Chinese researcher on suspicion of leaking data to a Chinese company. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning issued a response to this on the 19th. What did she say? What data did this researcher leak?

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) “Nikkei Asia” reported that the Japanese police recently arrested Quan Hengdao, a Chinese researcher at the Japan Institute of Advanced Industrial Technology, on charges of allegedly leaking data to a Chinese company.

In this regard, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning responded on the 19th that China has expressed serious concerns to the Japanese side through diplomatic channels, and asked the Japanese side to respect the legal system, market economy, and fair competition principles, and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens. Communication creates a good environment.

The Japan Advanced Institute of Industrial Technology said: “It is very regrettable that our staff were arrested. We will fully cooperate with the investigation and deal with this matter strictly.” The institute has more than 2,300 researchers and is Japan’s largest publicly funded research institution.

According to comprehensive media reports, 59-year-old Quan Hengdao is suspected of participating in the “Thousand Talents Program” led by the Chinese government. On April 13, 2018, he leaked the results of his research on fluorine compounds to a chemical company in Beijing by email. Fluorine compounds are used in electrical equipment as insulators for transformers.

A week after the email was sent, the Chinese company applied for a patent with Quan Hengdao as the inventor, which was subsequently granted. The Japanese police therefore accused him of violating the Unfair Competition Prevention Law, and he was sent for inspection on the 16th, but he currently denies the above allegations.

Sources told Nikkei Asia that Quan Hengdao also teaches at Beijing Institute of Technology, which is believed to have ties to the Chinese military.

Chinese and Japanese commercial espionage

This is not the first case of leaking commercial secrets between China and Japan.

In 2020, a former employee of a major Japanese chemical company was sued for leaking confidential smartphone LCD technology to a Chinese company.

In March this year,China also detains a Japanese employee of the Japanese pharmaceutical company Astellas on suspicion of espionage.At least 16 otherJapanese citizen, detained by the Chinese government for the same reason。

(Nikkei Asia, South China Morning Post, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

