Chinese rights activists Xu Zhiyong and Ding Jiaxi get heavy sentences for subverting state power – BBC News 中文

Prominent Chinese political activist Xu Zhiyong

On Monday (April 10), Chinese political activist Xu Zhiyong and human rights lawyer Ding Jiaxi were sentenced for alleged subversion of state power. Xu Zhiyong was sentenced to 14 years in prison and Ding Jiaxi was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Human Rights Defenders reported that the Chinese authorities sentenced Xu Zhiyong to 14 years in prison and deprived of political rights for 8 years for the crime of subverting state power. Ding Jiaxi was sentenced to 12 years in prison and deprived of political rights for 3 years for the same crime. Ding Jiaxi’s wife Luo Shengchun confirmed the sentence to the BBC.

She told the BBC that the lawyers only told the family the sentence and they were not allowed to share the verdict with the family.

As of 5:00 pm (Beijing time) on the 10th, Chinese officials have not released any relevant information and sentencing.

