1 hour ago

image captiontext, Prominent Chinese political activist Xu Zhiyong

On Monday (April 10), Chinese political activist Xu Zhiyong and human rights lawyer Ding Jiaxi were sentenced for alleged subversion of state power. Xu Zhiyong was sentenced to 14 years in prison and Ding Jiaxi was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

heavy sentence

Human Rights Defenders reported that the Chinese authorities sentenced Xu Zhiyong to 14 years in prison and deprived of political rights for 8 years for the crime of subverting state power. Ding Jiaxi was sentenced to 12 years in prison and deprived of political rights for 3 years for the same crime. Ding Jiaxi’s wife Luo Shengchun confirmed the sentence to the BBC.

She told the BBC that the lawyers only told the family the sentence and they were not allowed to share the verdict with the family.

As of 5:00 pm (Beijing time) on the 10th, Chinese officials have not released any relevant information and sentencing.

Skip YouTube posts, 1 Allow Google YouTube Content This article contains content provided by Google YouTube. Because this content uses technologies such as cookies or cookies, we will seek your permission before loading any content. You may wish to read Google YouTube before giving permissionCookie PolicyandPrivacy Policy. If you wish to read the above, please click “Accept and Continue”. Accept and continue add text to video, NOTICE: THIRD PARTY CONTENT MAY CONTAIN ADVERTISING Ending YouTube Post, 1

The case originated in mid-December 2019, when a number of Chinese lawyers and citizen activists attended a gathering in Xiamen, Fujian, and then the Chinese public security arrested those who attended the gathering in Fujian, Shandong, Beijing, Hebei, Sichuan, Zhejiang and other places.

Feeling that he would also be arrested, Xu Zhiyong fled from Beijing, traveled around, and was finally arrested in Guangzhou on February 15, 2020. While fleeing, Xu Zhiyong said in a video reply to the BBC’s Chinese interview that this large-scale arrest “is not accidental, but has been planned for a long time.”

In June last year, the case of the two accused of “subversion of state power” was heard in closed court in the Linshu County Court of Linyi City, Shandong Province.

On April 5 this year, family members of Ding Jiaxi and two other human rights lawyers, Chang Weiping and Li Yuhan, issued an open letter to Zhang Jun, President of the Supreme People’s Court of China, claiming that their relatives were tortured, tried in secret, detained for extended periods of time, and deprived of the right to meet relatives Question, they asked Zhang Jun to investigate.

Ding Jiaxi’s wife, Luo Shengchun, said on Twitter that Xu Zhiyong and Ding Jiaxi were notified that Xu Zhiyong and Ding Jiaxi would be sentenced within six hours of sending out the open letter.

She released the pair’s court statements on Twitter. Xu Zhiyong’s court statement states that he dreams of a beautiful, free, just and happy China.

“The world is still the world of the world and the people of the world. It is not a country of one clan and one party. It is a country of the real people. Power comes from votes, not from the barrel of a gun,” he said.

news/240/cpsprodpb/224C/production/_110408780_signal-2020-01-06-074132.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/224C/production/_110408780_signal-2020-01-06-074132.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/224C/production/_110408780_signal-2020-01-06-074132.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/224C/production/_110408780_signal-2020-01-06-074132.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/224C/production/_110408780_signal-2020-01-06-074132.jpg 800w” alt=”丁家喜” attribution=”BBC Chinese” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/224C/production/_110408780_signal-2020-01-06-074132.jpg” height=”902″ width=”866″/> image source,BBC Chinese image captiontext, Ding Jiaxi

Luo Shengchun has repeatedly accused the Chinese authorities of torture and ill-treatment of Ding Jiaxi, including sleep deprivation and sitting on a tiger bench. Xu Zhiyong’s girlfriend Li Qiaochu also disclosed before that Xu Zhiyong was restricted in his diet and only had one steamed bun for each meal. BBC Chinese has not been able to verify these claims.

Human Rights Watch said in recent days that Chinese authorities should immediately revoke the harsh sentences imposed on two of China‘s most prominent human rights lawyers and activists based on baseless charges.

“The cruel and absurd convictions and sentences of Xu Zhiyong and Ding Jiaxi reflect that Chinese President Xi Jinping views peaceful human rights activities as bandits,” said Wang Yaqiu, a senior researcher at Human Rights Watch in China.

Xu Zhiyong and Ding Jiaxi

Xu Zhiyong, 50 years old this year, is a doctor of law from Peking University. He has participated in many rights defense incidents and is also the founder of the “New Citizens Movement”. In 2003, college student Sun Zhigang was beaten to death in a detention center in Guangzhou. Xu Zhiyong and two other law doctors jointly signed a letter to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, demanding the abolition of the detention and repatriation system.

In 2014, he was sentenced to 4 years in prison for the crime of gathering crowds to disturb order in public places.

In 2020, Xu Zhiyong published a “Letter of Persuasion to Retire” to Chinese leader Xi Jinping during his escape. In the article, he pointed out that Xi Jinping was not a politician and was incapable of handling major crises, and urged him to step down.

After Xu Zhiyong was arrested in February 2020, he was prosecuted in August 2021. His girlfriend, labor rights activist Li Qiaochu, was also prosecuted in March 2022 on suspicion of inciting subversion of state power.