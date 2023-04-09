A team of Chinese researchers has developed a new type of electronic skin (e-skin), which allows robots to navigate their environment through touch in the dark, when visibility is limited.

The soft material of e-skin has a ribbon-like appearance and mimics the qualities of human skin, with characteristics such as elasticity and the ability to self-heal. It is also capable of detecting changes in temperature and pressure, further enhancing its utility for use in robots.

A major difficulty in the development of electronic skin has long been the lack of suitable compounds, with physicochemical and sensory properties, like human skin. The team of researchers from the Universidad del Sureste found the solution by developing this new electronic skin based on natural silk, a protein material.

They also added water-absorbing calcium ions, slightly acidic hydrogen ions, and two-dimensional nanomaterials sensitive to environmental stimuli to synthesize electronic skin.

It has all the ideal physicochemical properties of the skin, such as elasticity, self-healing ability, weak acidity and antibacterial activities, and once it is turned on, it can sense ambient temperature, pressure and humidity, said Duan Shengshun, a member of the research team.

“This electronic skin can heal itself,” Duan added, noting that a skin graft can easily be done by attaching a new piece to the affected piece.

The findings have been published in the ACS Nano journal.