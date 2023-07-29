Home » Chinese Social Media Increases Censorship in Response to Outrage over Qiqihar Middle School Gymnasium Collapse
Chinese Social Media Increases Censorship in Response to Outrage over Qiqihar Middle School Gymnasium Collapse

Chinese social media platforms have reportedly increased censorship measures following the collapse of the Qiqihar Middle School gymnasium. The incident has sparked outrage among netizens, who are expressing their frustrations and demanding answers.

According to Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin, the collapse of the Qishi Stadium has led to an increase in police presence on the road with the same name in Shanghai. This heightened security measure aims to maintain public order and prevent any potential protests or gatherings related to the incident.

Epoch Times News Network reports that Qiqihar 34 Middle School has held a memorial for the victims of the collapse, where a sea of ​​flowers was placed in front of the school gate. The school community mourns the loss of lives and pays their respects to those affected by the tragedy.

China Digital Times raises questions about the response of local authorities to the Qiqihar Middle School gymnasium collapse. They inquire why the victims had to face the police first and express concerns over the circumstances surrounding the incident. Additionally, they discuss the sentiment expressed by some netizens, asking why “Shanghai has become like this, [and] we are very sad.”

Meanwhile, SOH_NEWS_CN shares a video showing the sea of ​​flowers in front of the gate of Qiqihar No. 34 Middle School. This display of mourning has caught the attention of the authorities, who have reportedly stepped up efforts to maintain stability in the area.

In response to the growing concerns and discussions surrounding the incident, Chinese social media platforms have reportedly ramped up their censorship measures to control the spread of information and public sentiment.

The details surrounding the collapse of the Qiqihar Middle School gymnasium, as well as the response from the authorities, are anticipated to be closely monitored by netizens and the international community. The incident has highlighted the power of social media as a platform for public expression and the subsequent measures taken by the Chinese government to control online discourse.

