The simulated image of the Wentian experimental module successfully docked to the forward port of the Tianhe core module.

Simulation diagram of the space station assembly

Schematic diagram of the interior of the Wentian experimental cabin

The solar wing of the Wentian experimental module

Photo courtesy of China Manned Space Engineering Office

The Long March 5B Yaosan carrier rocket carrying the Wentian experimental module was ignited and launched.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Tian Dingyu

On July 24, the Long March 5B Yaosan carrier rocket carrying the Wentian experimental module was ignited and launched at the Wenchang Space Launch Site. On July 25, the Wentian experimental module was successfully docked with the forward port of the Tianhe core module. Afterwards, the Shenzhou 14 astronaut crew successfully entered the Wentian experimental module – this is the first time Chinese astronauts have entered the scientific experimental module in orbit.

With the successful appointment of “Wentian”, the Chinese space station officially opened the “multi-cabin” stage. After the successful launch of the Mengtian experimental module, the Chinese space station will complete its on-orbit construction.

There are not only well-equipped scientific laboratories, but also the door to mysterious space; it not only carries the Internet celebrity robotic arm, but also undertakes the important task of “power generation” – what are the capabilities of the Wentian experimental cabin?

Large and fully functional “bed” foot

The Wentian experimental cabin consists of a working cabin, an airlock cabin and a resource cabin. Its cabin is 17.9 meters long, 4.2 meters in diameter, and has a take-off weight of 23 tons. It is larger than the Tianhe core cabin. It is the heaviest single-cabin active aircraft in orbit in the world.

As the second module and the first scientific experimental module of the Chinese space station, the Wentian experimental module is mainly used to support astronauts’ stay, exit activities and carry out space science experiments. to manage. There are 3 sleeping areas and 1 sanitary area in the working cabin. After the experimental cabin is docked with the core cabin, the number of “beds” in the Chinese space station has increased to 6. At the end of the Shenzhou 14 mission, the two astronaut crews of “Shen 14” and “Shen 15” will realize on-orbit rotation, and six astronauts can work and live in the cabin at the same time.

In terms of platform functions, the Wentian experimental module and the Tianhe core module are mutually backup, and the key platform functions are consistent, which can fully cover the working requirements of the space station assembly. In addition to ensuring the long-term stay of astronauts in orbit, the Wentian experimental module also provides a special airlock and emergency shelter, which makes the orbital operation risk of the space station more controllable and the long-life operation of the space station more reliable.

In terms of test load function, the Wentian experimental cabin is equipped with 8 experimental cabinets and 22 extra-vehicle load adapters, including life ecology experimental cabinets, biotechnology experimental cabinets, scientific glove boxes and low-temperature storage cabinets, variable gravity scientific experimental cabinets and other scientific Experimental facility. This “Space Science Laboratory” can support the research on the growth, development, genetics, aging and other response mechanisms of various types of plants, animals, microorganisms, etc. under space conditions, as well as experimental research on closed ecosystems.

The new gate “outside square and inside circle” is very safe

In the previous space station missions, Chinese astronauts have carried out many out-of-vehicle activities through the Tianhe core module node module. The Wentian experimental module launched this time has opened a “new door” for astronauts to enter and exit the space station – the experimental module is equipped with a brand-new airlock.

Different from the traditional sealed cabin in the past, the airlock cabin looks like a square cabin, but it is actually “circle outside and inside”.

The airlock is still a cylindrical space, and it is also the “dressing room” for the astronauts to carry out exit activities. The airlock cabin is designed with a larger hatch than the node cabin, with a diameter of 1 meter and 15 cm larger than the node cabin door; the airlock cabin’s outgoing activity space has also increased from five or six cubic meters of the node cabin to 12. Three cubic meters. Astronauts are not only more spacious and comfortable when they leave the cabin, but they can also carry large equipment, which greatly improves their ability to work outside the cabin.

It is understood that the Shenzhou 14 astronaut crew will use the airlock cabin for the first time in the future to carry out work such as exit activities, and this will also become the main exit channel of the Chinese space station in the future. Once there is a problem in the airlock cabin during the exit process, the astronauts can still return to the cabin through the node cabin to ensure safe and reliable exit activities.

The square shell outside the cabin airlock is an experimental platform for exposure outside the cabin, which is equipped with 22 standard load interfaces, some of which are also equipped with fluid circuit temperature control. In the next 10 years, the scientific experimental loads carried on the space station can be accurately “delivered” to the corresponding standard load interface position through the robotic arm, without the need for astronauts to go out of the cabin for manual operation.

The size of the robotic arm is more efficient

The Wentian experimental cabin is the cabin with the most extravehicular moving parts in the space station system. A large number of extravehicular facilities and equipment can better guarantee the outboard activities and provide support for more refined extravehicular operations.

The Wentian experimental cabin carried a set of small robotic arms with a length of 5 meters and 7 degrees of freedom. Compared with the big manipulator in Tianhe’s core cabin, the “hand” of the small manipulator is smaller – about 5 meters in length, 3 tons in carrying capacity, about half the weight and length of the big arm, and about The 1/8 of the arm is more delicate in shape, flexible in movement and manipulation, and is convenient for grasping small and medium-sized equipment for more refined operations. For example, without the need for astronauts to leave the cabin, care operations such as installation and replacement of extravehicular loads can be completed independently, which effectively saves the astronauts’ on-orbit workload.

The two “arms” have their own emphasis and cooperate with each other. The forearm and the big arm can form a 15-meter-long combined arm to carry out more extravehicular operations. If equipment needs to be installed outside the cabin in the future, it can go up to the cargo airlock of the Mengtian experimental cabin through the cargo spacecraft, and complete the installation on the outside load platform through the grabbing and transfer of the combined arm. In addition, the large and small manipulators can also cooperate to carry out extravehicular operation tasks, complete the self-maintenance of mutual inspection and mutual inspection, and effectively improve the reliability of the manipulator system.

It is reported that the Shenzhou 14 astronauts will use the small robotic arm to get out of the cabin for the first time, and will also use the combination of the forearm and the big arm to get out of the cabin at the same time. The new outing activities are full of highlights. During the process of leaving the cabin, the 2 pan-table lamps and 4 high-definition cameras set up outside the Wentian experimental cabin can shoot and record while lighting and chasing light. Through them, the ground measurement and control personnel can pay more attention to the astronauts’ out-vehicle activities.

The solar wing space station has a coup for “power generation”

The Wentian experimental cabin has its own high-performance “generator” and “distributor” – the solar wing it carries is currently the longest and largest flexible solar wing in China, which has refreshed the way that Chinese spacecraft use solar panels in orbit. record.

The Wentian experimental module is equipped with a pair of flexible solar panels with two degrees of freedom. The fully unfolded wingspan exceeds 55 meters, which is larger than the size of the three modules of the space station combined. The deployment area of ​​each solar panel can be Up to more than 100 square meters. Two huge solar panels work together to efficiently collect more solar energy – generating an average of more than 430 degrees per day, providing sufficient energy for the operation of the space station.

The solar wing of the Wentian experimental module has a large area and flexibility. It has a pair of huge “soft wings” to meet and dock with the Tianhe core module, which is extremely difficult to control. In order to reduce the system complexity and on-orbit risk, the Wentian experimental module has realized a number of system function innovations, such as the adoption of a secondary deployment plan for solar panels, that is, after launch, about 1/5 of the length will be deployed, and then deployed after the docking is completed. In place to improve controllability and ensure mission success.

After the orbital construction of the space station is completed, a solar panel of the Tianhe core module will be transferred to the rear of the Wentian experimental module resource module. At that time, the Tianhe core module will focus on the management of the space station, while the Wentian experimental module will become a veritable “main power station”. (Liu Yao)

