The object would have been identified at an altitude of 55,000 feet, in Colombian airspace. The National Air Defense System was alerted by the Colombian Air Force.

The object’s average speed is 25 knots, and physically, balloon-like characteristics were observed. Through air operations, the Colombian authorities made the balloon leave national air sovereignty.

“It was possible to determine that this element did not represent a threat to national security and defense, as well as air safety,” they said.

China protests US ‘overreaction’ in shooting down spy balloon

China today expressed deep “dissatisfaction and protest” that the US “overreacted” for using force to shoot down the “spy balloon” flying over US airspace.

In a statement published this Sunday morning by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Asian giant, China once again defended that the aircraft in question was of a “civilian nature” and stressed that “its entry into the US due to force majeure It was completely accidental.”

“The Chinese side clearly requests the US to properly handle the situation in a calm, professional and moderate manner,” the publication added.

In addition, he assured that “they will resolutely safeguard” the rights of the companies related to the aircraft and “will reserve the right to give the necessary answers.”

China‘s reaction comes after the United States shot down this Saturday, by direct order of US President Joe Biden, the Chinese balloon that had been flying over the country for several days.

The remains of the airship fell into the sea and are being recovered to learn details of a mission with which Beijing “seeked to monitor sensitive military sites,” according to the US Department of Defense.

The aircraft’s route over “many potentially sensitive sites” is something that “contradicts” according to the US the explanation of the Chinese government, which, although it admitted this Friday that the balloon belonged to it, assured that “it is a civil airship used with research purposes, mainly meteorological”.

The discovery of these “spy balloons” in US airspace has triggered a diplomatic crisis between Washington and Beijing and has led to the suspension of the trip that Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, planned to make to the Asian country this weekend.

In turn, the US announced this Friday the detection of a second Chinese “spy balloon” flying over Latin America, but on which the Asian giant has not yet ruled.

(With information from EFE).