Chinese state banks sell dollars to stop the fall of the yuan

Chinese state banks have been selling US dollars to buy yuan on domestic and foreign currency markets in a bid to halt the devaluation of the Chinese currency, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

“The sale of dollars by state banks has become a new normal to slow the rate of devaluation of the yuan,” said a Shanghai-based trader.

Likewise, ‘offshore’ departments of the Asian giant’s banks are selling dollars during trading hours in London and New York to limit the fall of the Chinese currency.

The value of the yuan has lost about 2.4% against the dollar since Tuesday, and 6% since the beginning of the year, largely due to the widening gap in economic growth performance between China and the US. , and the reaction of investors to the situation.

Yield differences between the two countries reached their highest point in 16 years, as investors speculated that the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) would continue to ease monetary policy after applying the biggest interest rate cut since 2020.

On the other hand, a similar situation was experienced in 2022, when the BPC asked the main state banks to be prepared to sell dollars in the ‘offshore’ markets to stop the fall of the yuan. with RT

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

