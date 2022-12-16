December 15, 2022

image source,Reuters image captiontext, Demonstrations have taken place inside and outside China amid widespread public discontent over China‘s strict “zero-out policy” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A 25-year-old Chinese international student appeared in Boston federal court on Wednesday (December 14) after being arrested by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on suspicion of threatening and stalking supporters of the Chinese democracy movement on the Internet.

The office also revealed that 25-year-old Xiaolei Wu (Wu Xiaolei, transliteration) is a student at the Berklee College of Music in Boston. Convicted of stalking and threats faces up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

On October 22, 2022, someone posted a flyer on or near the campus of the Berklee College of Music in Boston that read, “Stand with the Chinese people,” and “We Want Freedom,” according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. and “We Want Democracy”.

It is alleged that from around October 22, 2022, until October 24, 2022, Wu conducted a series of communications targeting the victim who posted the leaflets through WeChat, email, and Instagram.

Wu was also accused of saying: “If you post it again, I’ll cut off your bastard’s hand.” He also told the other party that he had informed the Chinese public security agency of the other party’s actions, and that the Chinese public security agency would “greeting” to the victim’s family.

In addition, Wu was also accused of instigating others to inquire about the victim's residence, and publicly released the victim's email address, hoping that others would abuse the victim online.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts said: “The U.S. Department of Justice will always defend the right to free speech and political expression. However, we believe that Mr. Wu’s threats and harassment were not free speech, but rather an attempt to suppress and intimidate activists.” Express views against China.”

Your device does not support multimedia playback add text to video, Anti-“clearing” protests: How can Chinese students in the United States use actions to support them?

“This alleged conduct is particularly disturbing and completely contrary to our nation’s democratic values,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special director of the FBI’s Boston division.

In recent years, incidents of Chinese students abroad threatening or monitoring the activities of their compatriots at Western universities have been reported. This not only makes many Chinese students self-censor when expressing opinions that are different from those of the Chinese government, but also causes violent confrontation on campus because of their different positions.

Four Bridge Protests and the “White Paper Movement”

On October 13, protests against leader Xi Jinping and China‘s anti-epidemic policies took place on Beijing’s busy Sitong Bridge.

Two giant banners with red letters on a white background are hung on both sides of the blue sign board of Sitong Bridge.

One banner reads: “Don’t have nucleic acid but want to eat, don’t block and control but want freedom, don’t lie and want dignity, don’t want Cultural Revolution and want reform, don’t want leaders and want votes, don’t be slaves and be citizens.”

Another short banner was more directly critical, calling Mr. Xi a “dictatorial traitor” and demanding his resignation.

The Sitongqiao protest has sparked many solidarity protests against China‘s new crown virus “zero policy” at home and abroad, and is also considered to be the prelude to China‘s recent “white paper movement” against the zero policy.

Lu Shaye, China‘s ambassador to France, said at a dinner at the French Association of Diplomatic Correspondents in Paris last week that “external anti-China forces” were quick to seize the opportunity to politicize the situation. Although the “white paper parade” is white, it is also a “color revolution” because “white is also a color”.