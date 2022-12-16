Home News Chinese student arrested in US for allegedly threatening pro-democracy supporters – BBC News 中文
News

Chinese student arrested in US for allegedly threatening pro-democracy supporters – BBC News 中文

by admin
Chinese student arrested in US for allegedly threatening pro-democracy supporters – BBC News 中文

image source,Reuters

image captiontext,

Demonstrations have taken place inside and outside China amid widespread public discontent over China‘s strict “zero-out policy” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A 25-year-old Chinese international student appeared in Boston federal court on Wednesday (December 14) after being arrested by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on suspicion of threatening and stalking supporters of the Chinese democracy movement on the Internet.

The office also revealed that 25-year-old Xiaolei Wu (Wu Xiaolei, transliteration) is a student at the Berklee College of Music in Boston. Convicted of stalking and threats faces up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

On October 22, 2022, someone posted a flyer on or near the campus of the Berklee College of Music in Boston that read, “Stand with the Chinese people,” and “We Want Freedom,” according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. and “We Want Democracy”.

You may also like

Cdm accelerates on Pnrr, final ok for the...

The scandal that shakes the European Parliament –...

Nino Gabet, historic roadman of Bollengo has died

Negative Mantoux tests, the TB outbreak in the...

ReiThera’s revenge: it makes a vaccine against Ebola....

The first Christmas letter without Don Di Piazza’s...

Supplementary contract to the Unifarco of Santa Giustina,...

Italy with fewer and fewer residents: census data

The woman took cold medicine for 5 days...

Surviving Christmas – Claudio Rossi Marcelli

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy