“Chinese-style modernization in the Yangtze River Delta practice” network theme interview Shanghai Station officially launched

On the morning of May 5, as reporters from the central key news websites and major news websites in Shanghai walked into the Memorial Hall of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China, they were guided by the Network Communication Bureau of the Central Cyberspace Administration of China, and the Shanghai Municipal Cyberspace Administration of China and The “Chinese-style modernization in the Yangtze River Delta practice” network theme interview activity in Shanghai station hosted by People’s Daily Online was officially launched.

The higher-quality integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta is an important part of Chinese-style modernization. As the “leader” leading the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta, Shanghai is striving to be at the forefront of high-quality development, to be at the forefront of Chinese-style modernization, and to better serve the overall reform and development of the country.

According to reports, the web-themed interview of the “Yangtze River Delta Practice of Chinese-style Modernization” was held in Shanghai from May 5th to 9th. During the period, the reporters will conduct investigations and interviews in Huangpu, Pudong, Qingpu, Minhang, Songjiang and other districts successively, to experience together how this hot land contributes Shanghai plans and Shanghai wisdom to Chinese-style modernization, explore and record the long-term development of Chinese-style modernization with lens and brushwork. Triangle story.

(The author of the chatterbox: Zhao Honghui, a reporter from Shanghai Radio Station, and Chen Xian)

