The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China emphasized that Chinese-style modernization is socialist modernization led by the Communist Party of China. At the opening ceremony of the seminar on the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China for members, alternate members, and major leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels of the Central Committee, General Secretary Xi Jinping made an in-depth explanation of the Party’s role in the Chinese style The leadership position in the modernization drive profoundly points out that “the party’s leadership is directly related to the fundamental direction, future, destiny, and ultimate success or failure of Chinese-style modernization.”

Looking back on the century-old history, the Communist Party of China has shouldered the heavy responsibility of exploring China‘s modernization path, united and led the people to make unremitting efforts, and profoundly changed the direction and process of the development of the Chinese nation after modern times, profoundly changed the future and destiny of the Chinese people and the Chinese nation, and profoundly changed The trend and pattern of world development. Looking at the more than 5,000-year history of Chinese civilization, no political force can profoundly and historically promote the development of the Chinese nation like the Communist Party of China. Only under the leadership of the Communist Party of China can our country completely change the face of poverty and weakness and move towards the goal of modernization, our nation will completely rise from the sinking and usher in the bright prospect of great rejuvenation, and our people will completely shake off their preparedness. Being exploited and oppressed, truly controlling one’s own destiny. History and practice have fully demonstrated that the major achievements of Chinese-style modernization have been achieved through the long-term exploration and practice of the people of all ethnic groups in the country under the leadership of our party. They have gone through untold hardships and paid a huge price. History and the people have chosen the Chinese Communist Party, and the Chinese Communist Party has lived up to the choice of history and the people.

The Communist Party of China is the supreme political leadership force. The leadership of the Communist Party of China is the root and lifeblood of the party and the country, and it is the interests and destiny of the people of all ethnic groups in the country. The party’s nature, purpose, original mission, beliefs, and policy propositions determine that Chinese-style modernization is socialist modernization, not any other modernization. Our party has always held high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, not only adheres to the basic principles of scientific socialism, but also constantly endows it with distinctive Chinese characteristics and connotations of the times, unswervingly follows the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and ensures that Chinese-style modernization is on the right track Smooth progress. Our party insists on taking Marxism as its fundamental guiding ideology, continuously deepens its understanding of the laws governing the Communist Party, the laws of socialist construction, and the laws of human society development, and constantly opens up new realms of the Sinicization and modernization of Marxism, providing scientific guidance for Chinese-style modernization. Our party adheres to and improves the socialist system with Chinese characteristics, continuously promotes the modernization of the national governance system and governance capabilities, and forms a complete set of institutional systems including the fundamental system, basic system, and important systems of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and steadily advances for Chinese-style modernization Provide a strong institutional guarantee. Our party upholds and develops socialist culture with Chinese characteristics, stimulates the cultural innovation and creativity of the whole nation, and provides a strong spiritual force for Chinese-style modernization. As General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized: “The party’s leadership determines the fundamental nature of Chinese-style modernization. Only by unswervingly adhering to the party’s leadership can Chinese-style modernization have a bright future and prosperity; otherwise, it will deviate from the course, lose its soul, and even commit subversion. sexual error.”

The report of the Twentieth National Congress of the Communist Party of China clearly stated the essential requirements of Chinese-style modernization, the first of which is to “adhere to the leadership of the Communist Party of China“; it clearly stated the major principles that must be firmly grasped in Chinese-style modernization. The first is “to uphold and strengthen the overall leadership of the party “. We must deeply realize that over the past century, all the struggles our party has united and led the people in are aimed at building our country into a modern and powerful country and realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. No matter how the situation and tasks change, no matter what kind of turbulent waves we encounter, our party always grasps the historical initiative, anchors the goal of struggle, moves forward firmly in the right direction, and advances successively from generation to generation, achieving world-renowned and historical achievements. Brilliant performance. Practice has fully proved that the party’s leadership ensures that the goal of Chinese-style modernization is anchored and struggled steadily and far. We must deeply understand that Chinese-style modernization is an unprecedented pioneering undertaking, which requires us to explore and innovate. Our party has always been brave in reform and innovation, constantly breaking down the shortcomings of various systems and mechanisms, and injecting inexhaustible impetus into Chinese-style modernization. Practice has fully proved that the leadership of the party stimulates a strong driving force for building Chinese-style modernization. We must deeply understand that unity is strength, and unity can lead to victory. To build a modern socialist country in an all-round way, we must give full play to the creative power of hundreds of millions of people. Our party has always adhered to the party’s mass line, adhered to the people-centered development ideology, developed people’s democracy throughout the process, and fully inspired the sense of ownership of all the people. Practice has fully proved that: the leadership of the party gathers the majestic power of building Chinese-style modernization. On the way forward, as long as we unswervingly adhere to and strengthen the party’s overall leadership, resolutely safeguard the authority of the party center and centralized and unified leadership, and implement the party’s leadership in all aspects and links of the party and the country’s business, so that the party will always be a storm-troubled country. At that time, the most reliable backbone of all the people will be able to ensure the correct direction of my country’s socialist modernization drive, ensure the strong political cohesion of unity and struggle, develop self-confidence, and gather the majestic strength of all people to overcome difficulties together.

Looking back on the road of struggle in the past, our party has united and led the people to achieve great victories in the new democratic revolution, socialist revolution and construction, reform and opening up, and socialist modernization, and ushered in a new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Looking at the road ahead, the new journey is an expedition full of glory and dreams. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has drawn up a grand blueprint for building a socialist modern country in an all-round way and comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization. The horn of the era of the journey. The key to comprehensively building a modern socialist country and comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation lies in the party. Towards a new goal, let us start again, let us unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, and strengthen the “two establishments” “Four Consciousnesses”, “Four Confidences”, and “Two Maintenances”, strengthen historical self-confidence, strengthen historical initiative, think in one place, work hard in one place, and strive to achieve the established The goal is to stride forward along the only correct path of Chinese-style modernization, which is the only correct path for building a strong country and rejuvenating the nation!